Residents, pets displaced by Roanoke weekend house fire

Four occupants of a Roanoke family home were displaced early Sunday by an electrical fire.

Roanoke Fire-EMS received an emergency alarm at 4:26 a.m. and responded to the residence in the 700 block of Brownwood Drive Northwest. Flames were evident from the rear and smoke from the roof when units arrived.

The fire was controlled with no injuries reported. Officials said the fire began in the kitchen of the single-story house and was accidental. Damages have been estimated at $40,000.

Four occupants, two adults and two children, as well as eleven pets, a dog and ten snakes, were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The home lacked smoke alarms, which Roanoke Fire-EMS said every residence should have.

Roanoke residents who need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for their homes may contact the city fire marshal’s office at 540-853-2795.

