Residents tell Franklin County School Board to reopen schools

The Franklin County School Board heard pushback from parents and teachers who felt the system’s school reopening plan is overcautious during a public hearing Monday evening. For 50 minutes, speaker after speaker told the board that the county’s children need in-person instruction.

As the board discussed the challenge posed by a limited number of classrooms that will accommodate only 10 to 12 students at a time because of social distancing, the livestreamed proceedings were interrupted by audience members chanting, “Bring them back!”

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Church said that everyone involved wants to bring students back, but it has to be done safely. However many students physically return to school, the system will be complying with state and federal guidelines, he said.

What’s certain is that the board will revisit its plan to reopen schools, with a new vote scheduled for Aug. 3.

On July 13, the school board unanimously adopted a plan that would have opened schools Aug. 10, with students in preschool through second grade and some special education students attending in person and all others starting out with remote learning. The plan conformed to Virginia’s Phase 2 guidelines for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though Phase 3 guidelines were in place by then.