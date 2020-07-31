Residents urged to keep out of section of Tinker Creek in Roanoke

A petroleum-based substance has ended up in a section of Tinker Creek in Roanoke, according to the city.

The public is urged to keep out of the water while cleanup is done, officials said. The substance could be an irritant and shouldn’t be ingested.

The advisory, which urges no swimming, paddling or fishing, applies to a stretch of Tinker Creek between Lick Run and the Roanoke River, according to a city map.

There is no threat to the city’s drinking water, officials said.

Authorities are still working to trace the source of the contaminant. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is part of the response as are city hazmat teams and stormwater crews.

The contaminant creates a sheen on the water that was first noticed July 13 in a small tributary to Tinker Creek.

Officials placed absorbent booms in the water to contain the sheen and start working to find its source. This week’s rainfalls pushed the sheen into Tinker Creek, though, and prompted Friday’s advisory.

Cleanup work is underway. Anyone who ingests water from an impacted part of the creek is advised to call poison control at 1-800-222-1222.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.