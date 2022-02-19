Restaurateur says he'll buy former newspaper press building, create 70 apartments

Macado’s restaurant chain owner Richard Macher plans to convert the former Roanoke Times press building into a glass-faced apartment tower at a cost of $10 million to $15 million.

Macher said he expects to close on the purchase of the building from BH Media Group in a few weeks and begin renovations this summer.

“Excited as can be. Hard work. It’s not going to be cheap,” Macher said.

Macher did not reveal the planned purchase price with BH Media, owner of The Roanoke Times from 2013 to March 2020, when it sold the newspaper, but not the buildings, to Lee Enterprises. BH Media put the press building on the market 13 months ago for $6.07 million. It sits on the southeast corner of Second Street and Salem Avenue.

Macher, 67, built Macado’s from a single downtown address to 19 locations in and near the Interstate 81 corridor today, all “doing well,” he said. But he’s begun turning over the keys to his son, freeing up his time for the project, he said.

“My second passion is real estate and that whole, cool, design stuff,” he said. “I feel developing this property will help the Roanoke region move in a positive direction making downtown even more exciting than it already is.”

Macher has prior real estate experience in that 80% of his restaurants operate in buildings he owns, and he has renovated old homes, he said.

Macher said he has a partner not involved in the active management of the project. Their vision is to build 70 studio and one, two or three-bedroom apartments for individuals and families looking for views and amenities, such as an outdoor pool, he said. There will be five floors, but Macher added that that plan isn’t set in stone.

“We’re obviously open for any kind of great ideas that come along,” he said. “I’ll open up a brewery in there if somebody wanted to do it, but the current plan is the coolest apartments in Roanoke.” Saying he wishes to hear input, he agreed to the publication of his email address, rmacher@macados.net.

A large number of developers have successfully built and leased housing projects downtown during the past 25 years. Downtown Roanoke Inc. says the area has estimated 2,500 housing units. Craft beer took off in Roanoke about seven or eight years ago and may have room for growth.

Macher described the press building, which has been idle since August 2017, as “beautiful” and hopes to capitalize on its glassed, north-facing wall. Residents of its future apartments will enjoy dazzling views and kick back under cabanas at poolside adjacent to a “vibey” lobby, said the restaurateur who decorates his eateries with antiques, cartoons and local nostalgia.

But first comes some heavy lifting.

Crews will dismantle and remove the newspaper press for recycling, as well as demolish the “press table,” a concrete pad on pedestals on which the press sits. The press, a Heidelberg Mainstream 80 placed into service in 2003, is “obsolete,” Macher said. “Nobody wants it, even a museum.”

Hundreds of thousands of dollars of extra expense will be required because “we have to take out the Hindenburg — or the Heidelberg,” he said, mistaking the name of the press for the German airship that caught fire and crashed in New Jersey in 1937, killing 36.

The Roanoke Times ceased using the press because of what officials described as “a litany of ongoing problems” in 2017 and shifted printing of the newspaper to Lynchburg.

BH Media previously sold the former Roanoke Times office building to the city of Roanoke for use by Roanoke City Public Schools. The building at 201 Campbell Ave., home to the newspaper's offices since 1914, became city property in January. The newspaper's office is moving to a leased space in the nearby Commonwealth Building.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.