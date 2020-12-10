Reston company Leidos to acquire 1901 Group

Information technology company Leidos has entered into an agreement to acquire the 1901 Group, a Reston-based firm with offices in Blacksburg and Abingdon.
Leidos, which also provides engineering and science services, announced the acquisition agreement Thursday afternoon. The company stated that it expects to fund the $215 million purchase price with cash on hand. The deal, expected to close during the first quarter of 2021, is subject to the satisfaction of conditions such as the receipt of regulatory approvals.
Leidos, a Fortune 500 company, said acquisition will expand its ability to address the accelerating cloud and IT services markets.
“We are pleased to welcome 1901 Group’s team of digital transformation experts who share Leidos’ commitment to making the world safer, healthier and more efficient through IT,” said Leidos chairman and CEO Roger Krone. “Together, we will be better positioned to continue successfully providing these critical solutions while navigating growing trends in the IT marketplace.”
Also headquartered in Reston, Leidos employs approximately 38,000 people and its clients include both government and commercial customers.
The 1901 Group launched in 2009 with a headquarters in Northern Virginia and what was then a small office at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center. The technology services company’s founder and CEO Sonu Singh graduated from Blacksburg High School and attended Virginia Tech.
Support Local Journalism
Singh said his company is excited about its future with Leidos.
“We have closely shared values based upon a commitment to our customers, our employees and our mission of utilizing untapped IT talent across all geographies,”
The 1901 Group has done work for the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Small Business Administration, among other clients. Singh said in 2019 that the company brought in more than $50 million in revenue that year. The company also forecasted at the time — months before the pandemic hit — revenue of $70 million in 2020.
The 1901 Group has expanded its presence in Southwest Virginia over the past several months.
Earlier this year, the company completed a new $8.8 million, 45,000-square-foot building at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center. The facility has been anticipated to employ between 600 and 700 people, at least triple the number of workers the company employed in Blacksburg last year.
A company official said last year that Northern Virginia would remain the center for the sales team and customer-facing functions, while coders and others would staff the Blacksburg office.
The 1901 Group also has a hub in Abingdon. The company projected in March that its location at Washington County’s Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator would employ 150 people.
A 1901 Group spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a question about whether the acquisition will have any impact on the company's workforce or facilities.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.