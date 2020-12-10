Reston company Leidos to acquire 1901 Group

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Singh said his company is excited about its future with Leidos.

“We have closely shared values based upon a commitment to our customers, our employees and our mission of utilizing untapped IT talent across all geographies,”

The 1901 Group has done work for the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Small Business Administration, among other clients. Singh said in 2019 that the company brought in more than $50 million in revenue that year. The company also forecasted at the time — months before the pandemic hit — revenue of $70 million in 2020.

The 1901 Group has expanded its presence in Southwest Virginia over the past several months.

Earlier this year, the company completed a new $8.8 million, 45,000-square-foot building at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center. The facility has been anticipated to employ between 600 and 700 people, at least triple the number of workers the company employed in Blacksburg last year.

A company official said last year that Northern Virginia would remain the center for the sales team and customer-facing functions, while coders and others would staff the Blacksburg office.