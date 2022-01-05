Retired Army Lt. Col. Carroll Swain left mark on Roanoke government

Retired Lt. Col. Carroll Edwin Swain, who sternly advocated for improved public safety and fiscal common sense as a Roanoke city councilman in the 1990s, has died.

Swain died at home in Salem on Dec. 31, according to his obituary, which gave his age as 94.

Swain, elected as a Democrat in 1996, served for four years on the council in his late ’60s and early ’70s, and was by then a retired Roanoke school official and retired U.S. Army officer, as well as a husband and father.

While serving as a military policeman at a resort in Italy after World War II, he was assigned to protect the tourist trade from the antics of rowdy GIs. The Army figured that by putting police where the problems were, they could be more successful. Swain thought the same thing could work in Roanoke and pushed for satellite police offices in neighborhoods to deter crime. A few were established, though not fast enough.

The Colonel, as he was known, grew intense during a 1998 council meeting over a media report about three robberies, two involving the shooting of store clerks, that occurred the prior weekend in Northwest Roanoke.

“We need a crime reduction now,” he told then City Manager Bob Herbert. “I’m not waiting on the chief. I’m holding you responsible.”

In his last year in office, Swain also examined retirement paychecks for a select group of former city executives including Herbert who had received sweetened benefits through the city’s infamous 2-for-1 pension scandal several decades ago. Swain argued that they should not receive cost-of living increases along with other rank-and-file city pensioners. Fellow council members agreed.

Swain remained outspoken in the first few years after he left council, at one point defending then City Manager Darlene Burcham as she was criticized by candidates and groups involved in the 2004 council race.

“Darlene Burcham has ripped up the good ol’ boy network,” he said. “She makes people work and she’s made some changes that have saved the taxpayers money. That’s what she should be doing.”

But not everyone adored Swain’s style. Mayor Sherman Lea, who sat on the school board while Swain was on council and said they talked frequently, described Swain as having “a rough edge.” Lea caveated his remark by saying he thought that Swain always acted from a place of caring about people and trying to get things done.

Former Councilwoman Linda Wyatt, who served with Swain, said her former colleague “brought the best of what he was as a military man to council in the way he approached issues and dealt with problems.” That manner was direct and forceful, she said, contrasting herself as someone who favored exploring a range of options and thinking outside the box.

They could combine efforts to greater effect, she suggested.

“I don’t think a council that had all Carroll Swains on it or all Linda Wyatts would either one be effective. It takes that combination,” she said.

Swain’s obituary said he championed a variety of causes beyond good government, including economic development, education, the cleanliness of the city and the contributions of African Americans to the development of the railroad industry and Norfolk and Western.

“You never know the full weight of the influence you might have on others, so you should always be at your best,” a quote attributed to Swain reads.

A Roanoke native, Carroll Edwin Swain graduated from Lucy Addison High School in 1945. His stint in the military police followed, but was short-lived. He returned to Roanoke and worked for Norfolk and Western, but decided to further his education at Hampton University.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and physical education and master’s degree in education, In 1953, with college complete, he pivoted to a regular appointment as a second lieutenant in the army as an artillery officer, his obituary said.

During the next 18 years, he became a commissioned officer and received a variety of command and staff assignments. These included serving as an assistant professor of military science, a counterintelligence corps agent and a figure in an army security agency, his obituary said. In another assignment, he helped develop guidance, discipline and courses to improve race relations in the Army, his obituary said.

By the end of his service, he was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell wrote that while he was a ranking military officer in Vietnam in 1968, Powell encountered Swain, then inspector general of the Army’s American Division. Swain had come to inspect Powell’s unit and gave it high marks, according to Powell’s book, “My American Journey.” Powell called Swain “a scrupulous but fair officer,” according to the book.

Back in Roanoke in 1971, Swain worked in city schools as a guidance counselor, assistant principal and director of school plants, retiring in 1992, according to his obituary.

He remained active through his adult life in Omega Psi Phi fraternity, which he had joined at Hampton University, and held all the various officer positions in the Roanoke chapter at one time or another.

“He was a leader, a commanding leader,” said Sherman Lea Jr., current chapter president, who added, “even to his death. I spoke to him two weeks ago.”

Swain advised Lea that a good leader reaches out to all constituents and obtains input so that everyone feels a part of the process, Lea said.

Swain was married for 67 years.

Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of arrangements.

