Retired Roanoke coach, school leader George Miller recalled for competitive spirit, compassionate approach

George “Kila” Miller seemed larger than life.
Forget the urban legends, the tale of a long-ago wrestling “match” against a carnival animal or the day it is said he took down pro wrestler Tony Atlas.
Miller, 69, made his mark in the city of Roanoke as a true urban legend as a teacher, coach, mentor, adviser, and surrogate father to scores of kids who needed a leg up or a strong set of shoulders in their corner.
Miller’s large life ended Tuesday night when the former William Fleming High School football and wrestling coach died at Salem Health and Rehabilitation Center following recent complications from COVID-19 and years of other health concerns that included diabetes and prostate cancer.
Longtime friend and coaching colleague Doug Dupuy said Miller’s latest health problems began earlier this year.
“He was having problems with COVID back in April,” Dupuy said. “He put up a heck of a fight.”
A Roanoke native and a 1970 William Fleming graduate, Miller spent more than three decades in the city as an administrator, teacher and coach as well as a volunteer with countless civic institutions.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea was one of many saddened by the news of Miller’s death.
“He’s a guy that had an impact on this city in many ways,” Lea said.
“George had such a presence in the community with young people. He was a no-nonsense guy, and he had to be. People respected him.”
Miller’s athletic and professional resume is long and impressive:
He was inducted into the the Athletics Hall of Fame at Elizabeth City State University, as a football and wrestling star where he was a three-time CIAA wrestling champion and an NAIA district champ with a 69-3 dual-match record.
He was longtime assistant football coach and the head coach at William Fleming for five seasons, leading the Colonels to the 1997 Division 5 championship game.
He coached wrestling at Fleming for 23 years, 19 as head coach, compiling a 209-34 record and nine Roanoke Valley District championships and six Big Orange Classic titles, earning induction into the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2008 and the William Fleming Hall of Fame.
He was the head coach of Fleming’s girls track and field program for six years. He also coached a semipro football team in Roanoke — the Virginia Hunters — for two seasons and remained involved as a coach with the Gator/Victory Boxing Club.
In 2018, the city named the football and track facility after Miller and former Fleming coach Sherley Stuart.
Miller served for 14 years as a hall principal at Fleming before moving to the school system’s central office where he retired as the city’s director of athletics.
He also spent two years as the principal at Noel C. Taylor Academy.
“Noel Taylor, at the time, was an alternative school,” Lea said. “We would send kids over there who had trouble adjusting in school. George would make sure they became orderly.
“More than anybody, we wanted George there. He dealt not only with the students, but in many cases he had handled their parents. He knew everybody.
“He was a no-nonsense guy, but he cared.”
Roanoke resident Mike Bonilla received a first-hand look at Miller’s largesse.
“I grew up in Hurt Park,” Bonilla said. “My mother is white. My father is Puerto Rican. I have kind of a different flavor than everybody had at that time. There were no Hispanic kids around. The man definitely took me under his wing. He set me up to be a hard worker.”
Bonilla also experienced Miller’s largeness.
Miller, an All-American defensive lineman in college, was a powerhouse of man with a booming voice and intimidating presence.
Bonilla recalled a day in school when he was upset about a situation with his girlfriend and was ready to take on the world.
“Coach Miller was a huge man,” Bonilla said. “I was 130 pounds. He comes through and just snatches me up and carries me to his office and sits me down and says, ‘What’s the problem?’ ”
Miller had an impact on students who were not athletes.
Roanoker Jamal Millner graduated from Fleming, but he preferred electronics over sports.
Millner said Miller trusted him to handle the school’s expensive equipment. Today, he is an award-winning owner of a successful Roanoke County business, M3:GRAFIX.
“I had a lot of extra privileges that other people didn’t have,” Millner said.
Miller’s helping hands extended beyond the Fleming campus throughout the city.
Shannon Taylor starred at Patrick Henry High School before a college career at Virginia and a stint in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.
Taylor is now an assistant football coach and former head boys basketball coach at North Cross.
“He was a male role model for a lot of us who grew up without fathers, looking to assist guys with whatever it was,” Taylor said. “Whether it was getting into school, or issues at home.
“About 10 or 15 years ago he told me the University of Miami had called about recruiting me to see if I was legit. He said, ‘Yeah, he’s legit. You should recruit him.’ ”
While Miller was willing to help a rival athlete, when it was time to rumble on the wrestling mat or the field it was a different story.
Dupuy coached wrestling at Patrick Henry and also was Miller’s assistant coach at Fleming.
“He was very competitive,” Dupuy said. “His kids were built that way. Kila would always say, ‘Friendship ends when the match begins. When the match is over we’re friends again.’ ”
That philosophy was tested in 1997 after a William Fleming team led by future Virginia Tech and NFL running back Lee Suggs lost to Hampton 51-8 in the VHSL football championship game at Norfolk State University.
Amid a sea of spectators, the postgame scene turned ugly with the potential for worse.
Former Roanoke Times sports writer Ray Cox remembers Miller preventing the brouhaha from escalating.
“He just kind of corralled all his guys together and got them out of there,” Cox said.
Earlier in the 1997 season, Miller and William Fleming were involved in a more serious situation.
During a regular-season game at Victory Stadium, Pulaski County football player Danny Lee Cook collapsed and later died on William Fleming’s homecoming night.
“We postponed the homecoming dance in honor and respect of Lee Cook,” Miller said in a 2007 Roanoke Times story. “We felt that what happened to Lee Cook was far more important than that game … We were able to play another game. He wasn’t.”
Miller retired from coaching in 1999.
He served briefly as Fleming’s athletic director before taking the job as the city’s director of athletics where current Grayson County superintendent of schools Kelly Wilmore was early in an administrative career.
“We were all new and younger and he took us under his wing,” Wilmore said. “He treated us like family, like we were his little brother and son.”
Wilmore learned just how popular Miller was around town.
“If you went somewhere with him, it was like going somewhere with Denzel Washington,” he said.
Miller was known as a sharp dresser. Wilmore said he liked a particular necktie Miller was wearing. Miller took it off and gave it to him.
“That is still my favorite tie that I wear,” Wilmore said. I always get compliments on it.”
Old stories about Miller have become apocryphal.
Did he really have an impromptu wrestling match in a local park against Roanoke native and world-renowned professional wrestler and bodybuilder Tony Atlas?
And what about the supposed wrestling match against a gorilla?
Dupuy believes that to be true.
“There was some kind of carnival that came to town,” he said. “It might have been when he was still in high school. They had this gorilla that would try to pull your pants down, that kind of thing.
“They coaxed [Miller] into getting in there, and he wasn’t having any part of that.”
Bonilla said Miller was so strong that several members of the Fleming wrestling team would attempt to take him down after daily practices.
“We would all try to jump him, the whole team, and he would just take us all out,” Bonilla recalled. ‘We’d ambush him, but it never paid off.”
But it paid off later.
The young kid from Hurt Park, the 130-pound high schooler that Miller picked up and carried into his office to give some advice, what’s he doing today?
“I’m a teacher at Breckenridge Middle School, and I’m the wrestling coach,” Bonilla said.