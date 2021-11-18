Retired Roanoke coach, school leader George Miller recalled for competitive spirit, compassionate approach

“We postponed the homecoming dance in honor and respect of Lee Cook,” Miller said in a 2007 Roanoke Times story. “We felt that what happened to Lee Cook was far more important than that game … We were able to play another game. He wasn’t.”

Miller retired from coaching in 1999.

He served briefly as Fleming’s athletic director before taking the job as the city’s director of athletics where current Grayson County superintendent of schools Kelly Wilmore was early in an administrative career.

“We were all new and younger and he took us under his wing,” Wilmore said. “He treated us like family, like we were his little brother and son.”

Wilmore learned just how popular Miller was around town.

“If you went somewhere with him, it was like going somewhere with Denzel Washington,” he said.

Miller was known as a sharp dresser. Wilmore said he liked a particular necktie Miller was wearing. Miller took it off and gave it to him.

“That is still my favorite tie that I wear,” Wilmore said. I always get compliments on it.”

Old stories about Miller have become apocryphal.