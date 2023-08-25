A retired Fire-EMS official, flight medic and medical examiner’s office death investigator from Moneta will sign copies of his new memoir from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the former Fire Station No. 1 at 13 Church Ave. in downtown Roanoke.

David B. Pope’s book, “Red Lights and Beyond: Death, Dying and Destruction” was published in December by Critical Mass Books based in Haymarket.

Pope, who lives at Smith Mountain Lake, recounts his many years of work in emergency medical services, including seven years as a flight medic for Carilion Life-Guard 10. He retired as an Emergency Medical Services captain with Roanoke City Fire-EMS.

Afterward, he took a job as a medicolegal death investigator with the state office of the chief medical examiner.