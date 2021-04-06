Retiring Goodwill Industries of the Valleys CEO reflects on 48 years with the nonprofit

Two weeks before the end of a 48-year career with Goodwill, Bruce Phipps is making a point to thank the coworkers who made successful his tenure as president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valley.
“It's been a memorable tour,” Phipps said. “I've been out visiting stores and just thanking the people for the years of service that they've given, and the ability to work alongside them.”
In his almost 18 years at the helm of the nonprofit that serves 35 counties from central to Southside and Western Virginia, Phipps said one particular project stands out for its continued usefulness.
“I'm thinking about the jobs campus, and what impact that has made in our community here,” Phipps said. “The jobs campus, that 10-acre parcel we purchased and renovated and made more of a community center, so that people can come in and do a job search, or get services, go to work — any of those very positive things.”
Other projects come to mind, but the jobs campus on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke is the one thing Phipps said he is most proud of.
“I do believe that our neighborhood is in a much more positive place than it was 10 or 12 years ago, when we were just kind of beginning our journey with the jobs campus,” Phipps said. “We've had so many thousands of people come in and benefit from the Goodwill programs.”
Moving forward, Phipps said he is optimistic for the nonprofit’s direction. His replacement, Richmond Vincent, arrived in Roanoke from Goodwill Industries of South Mississippi, having served as president and CEO since 2017, coming from a branch of the nonprofit in Arizona before that.
“We are in the middle of this sea change with regards to our donated goods program and e-commerce. We know that there'll be more focus and energy put on to that arena,” Phipps said. “I know that the virtual services and blended services, whether it's face-to-face or virtual, will continue to be an important part of the future of nonprofits.”
Phipps said he also hopes to see a return to some level of consistency as COVID-19 infection rates decrease and more people are vaccinated, but the coronavirus changed and continues to affect how organizations operate.
“In looking at the future, the challenges will be always addressing the emerging needs of people — who are homeless, or re-entering adults coming out of the federal or state institutions, or people who have the most significant disabilities — they continue to have those challenges,” Phipps said. “That flexibility is critical for any business, whether it's profit or nonprofit. If you are stuck in the past or only in the present, that's where you'll stay.”
A native of Ohio, Phipps said 48 years of working for Goodwill took him from his home state to Michigan, Kentucky and Texas before he landed in Virginia.
“But of all the places I've been, this has been the one I consider home,” Phipps said. “I've been here, other than Ohio, for the longest.”
What began as a way to support his family turned into a career fueled by desire to help, he said.
“In my earlier days, this was a job first,” Phipps said. “But it became really a passion for the mission. The fact that I could come to work and live and project my values that were consistent with the organization, that allowed me to be authentic. That's a treasure. I didn't have to put on any airs.”
In retirement, Phipps said he plans to enjoy the region's hiking scene, his network of friends and traveling to be with family.
“I have not made any hard and fast plans,” Phipps said. “But we're going to retire here, and we're going to be here for the duration.”
As he departs, Goodwill of the Valleys is finalizing plans for its use of a $10 million donation announced in December, the single most significant contribution Phipps said he witnessed in his whole career. That gift will enable Goodwill to improve opportunities — for its own employees and for the community at large, Phipps said.
“It's going to be a way for us to reinvest in our structure so that we can sustain long term,” Phipps said of the donation. “They've been working on the next step for that ‘framework for the future,’ is what we refer to it as.”
But Phipps' future after April 16 is retirement. Announcing specifics of the nonprofit's updated framework will be a job for his successor sometime in the near future, Phipps laughed.
“There's an optimistic, positive feeling about where the company's going. I’m feeling very good about that part of it,” Phipps said. “There's always some sense of loss, but that loss is talking more about the fact that I've really enjoyed my time here.”