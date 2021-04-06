Retiring Goodwill Industries of the Valleys CEO reflects on 48 years with the nonprofit

Moving forward, Phipps said he is optimistic for the nonprofit’s direction. His replacement, Richmond Vincent, arrived in Roanoke from Goodwill Industries of South Mississippi, having served as president and CEO since 2017, coming from a branch of the nonprofit in Arizona before that.

“We are in the middle of this sea change with regards to our donated goods program and e-commerce. We know that there'll be more focus and energy put on to that arena,” Phipps said. “I know that the virtual services and blended services, whether it's face-to-face or virtual, will continue to be an important part of the future of nonprofits.”

Phipps said he also hopes to see a return to some level of consistency as COVID-19 infection rates decrease and more people are vaccinated, but the coronavirus changed and continues to affect how organizations operate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In looking at the future, the challenges will be always addressing the emerging needs of people — who are homeless, or re-entering adults coming out of the federal or state institutions, or people who have the most significant disabilities — they continue to have those challenges,” Phipps said. “That flexibility is critical for any business, whether it's profit or nonprofit. If you are stuck in the past or only in the present, that's where you'll stay.”