Retiring Warm Hearth CEO ready for whatever comes next

It all takes a toll, and Moschella said she could begin to see a time when she wouldn’t have the energy or resilience to give it her all. So she planned her exit.

“I don’t want to be that CEO who people are rolling their eyes about, saying ‘when’s she going to leave?’ ” Moschella said. “I want to get out before that happens. I’d rather leave too soon than too late.”

But she had a couple of tasks yet to complete. Last year, Moschella checked a last big project off the list: opening Carilion Clinic at Warm Hearth Village, a medical clinic for residents, employees and the wider community.

This year, she’s worked with her staff to prevent a deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has been a menace to senior care facilities as infection rates in the surrounding county soared last month. Despite some false positives and an employee who did test positive, the staff has largely kept the virus at bay.

Now Moschella says it’s time to rest and think about whatever comes next, whether it’s working as a barista at Starbucks or something more corporate.

“I don’t want to do anything similar to what I have been doing,” she said. “I want to do something totally different.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.