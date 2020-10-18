Retiring Warm Hearth CEO ready for whatever comes next

CHRISTIANSBURG — Every time an appliance in her house acts up, Ferne Moschella said she thinks about how much easier it would be living at Warm Hearth Village.
“I wouldn’t have to worry about these things,” Moschella said with a chuckle. “If my refrigerator broke, I would call maintenance, and it would be their problem.”
While not a resident of the 200-acre nonprofit continuing care senior living campus just outside Blacksburg, Moschella has served as the village’s president and chief executive officer for the past 15 years. Before that she spent five years as chief operating officer. In that time, she’s overseen three major construction projects to expand the village, and over the past six months has largely kept the novel coronavirus outside its borders.
On Oct. 16, Moschella, 59, stepped down from the longest continuous job of her career, handing the financial challenges and life-and-death responsibilities of Warm Hearth’s 600 residents over to Dublin native Brad Dalton. Dalton, a former executive with American Health Care/Heritage Hall in Roanoke, was hired in August.
Her long stay in Blacksburg surprised even Moschella.
“Never in my life did I imagine I would stay at any job 20 years, but Warm Hearth has just never gotten stale,” she said. Still, she “could see a time coming when I would not be as effective as I would need to be. The level of intensity and the 24/7 nature of the work takes a toll.”
Ever the planner, Moschella gave three years notice of her retirement, and has steadily worked toward that goal. Still, the goodbye is bittersweet for residents and for other leaders in the organization and the industry.
“It’s a loss,” said Loring Bixler, a retired industrial designer and village resident for the past seven years. “If she was someone who never came out of her office, that would be one thing. But Ferne was always there; you always saw Ferne … pretty much every day.”
“This woman is phenomenal. As soon as she sees you, she addresses you by name,” Bixler said. “She is very professional, and she is very receptive to new ideas.”
While Warm Hearth board chairman Ed Spencer said he’s confident they’ve found a promising new leader in Dalton, Moschella will be hard to replace.
“Her relationships with the board, her relationships with staff and her relationships with residents are all equally positive, and that’s unusual in a CEO,” Spencer said. “I think she’s every board member’s dream of what a CEO should be.”
And she’ll be missed by the industry she’s served for so long.
“I am going to miss Ferne as a friend and colleague and as a leader within the association,” said Melissa Andrews, president and CEO of LeadingAge Virginia, a membership organization that advocates for nonprofit senior care programs. “She’s one of the most collaborative people I’ve met.”
Moschella came to Warm Hearth from Carilion Clinic in 2000. At the time, she was an executive overseeing cardiac care across the company’s hospitals. But she wanted to make more time for her children, and so answered an ad in a newspaper for a director of finance at Warm Hearth. For a self-described “bean counter,” it was the perfect job.
But the timing didn’t work out, she said.
It wasn’t long before Warm Hearth’s then CEO, the late John Sankey, reached out to Moschella with a proposition. He planned to retire in a few years and wanted to train his replacement. Soon after, Moschella was named chief operating officer, and six years later when Sankey retired, she took over as CEO.
Since then, expansion has been steady.
Moschella has overseen construction of the upscale WoodsEdge independent living community, with 45 high-end single-family homes. During her tenure, the campus reached a major milestone, the opening of a long-planned Village Center. A central meeting space with pool, gym and restaurant, the center has been on the books since the early days of the community’s founding.
Wybe and Marietje Kroontje, Dutch nationals who immigrated to the U.S. after World War II, opened Warm Hearth in 1974 to replace the institutional model of elder care with a close-knit village that would serve a mixed-income community. Today Warm Hearth offers a continuum of services, from independent and assisted living to skilled nursing care, and it serves a range of income levels, offering subsidized and middle-income housing options, as well as upscale living.
Moschella’s impact has not been limited to Warm Hearth. She has also contributed to the nonprofit senior care industry statewide, Melissa Andrews of LeadingAge Virginia said.
Moschella worked with LeadingAge to develop that organization’s 2016-19 strategic plan.
“Her impact was on everything we did,” Andrews said. “Not only does she have this incredible attention to detail, she’s also very strategic. I don’t know how you master both of those, but she really has.”
Earlier this year, LeadingAge honored Moschella with its 2020 Vision Award.
“Warm Hearth is a really special organization because of who they serve and how they serve them,” Andrews said. “To have the socio-economic mix that they do on one campus is pretty unique and it’s really unique in Virginia.”
Keeping it growing is not easy, however.
“The life-and-death nature of the business is very stressful, and I think we feel responsible for people’s lives and their well-being, and that’s really hard,” Moschella said.
The financial pressures of running a nonprofit organization heavily reliant on government reimbursement programs such as Medicaid, Medicare and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are never ending, she said. And finding ways to recruit and retain the best nursing staff in the middle of a national shortage has been a constant challenge.
It all takes a toll, and Moschella said she could begin to see a time when she wouldn’t have the energy or resilience to give it her all. So she planned her exit.
“I don’t want to be that CEO who people are rolling their eyes about, saying ‘when’s she going to leave?’ ” Moschella said. “I want to get out before that happens. I’d rather leave too soon than too late.”
But she had a couple of tasks yet to complete. Last year, Moschella checked a last big project off the list: opening Carilion Clinic at Warm Hearth Village, a medical clinic for residents, employees and the wider community.
This year, she’s worked with her staff to prevent a deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has been a menace to senior care facilities as infection rates in the surrounding county soared last month. Despite some false positives and an employee who did test positive, the staff has largely kept the virus at bay.
Now Moschella says it’s time to rest and think about whatever comes next, whether it’s working as a barista at Starbucks or something more corporate.
“I don’t want to do anything similar to what I have been doing,” she said. “I want to do something totally different.”
