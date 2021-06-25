Return to 'normal' an elusive goal for families still struggling with COVID loss

Carma Green sat down in a small conference room at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to talk with her husband’s doctor.
It had been more than two weeks since Clinton Green, 51, was admitted to the hospital’s COVID ward and later placed on a ventilator as he struggled to breathe.
His condition had taken a turn for the worse that weekend as his vital signs plummeted. The doctor asked Carma if she wanted to consider taking him off the machines.
It was a question that cut her to the quick.
“I’m not ready to let him go,” she said through tears. “I just can’t see this world without that man.”
For weeks now, the phrase “return to normalcy” has been heralded as COVID caseloads fall and communities reopen.
But life remains far from normal for those still caught in the center of the pandemic.
Families with loved ones stricken by the virus continue to face wrenching circumstances. Serious cases requiring hospitalization have dropped as vaccines have become widely available — hospitals in the state’s Near Southwest region were caring for a total of 27 COVID patients this week compared to 450 at the peak of the caseload surge in January.
Still, statewide, 250 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID across Virginia as of Friday, a reminder of the toll that the virus can still take.
“The pandemic has not yet gone away,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow, local health district director, said in a press briefing this month.
There can be a painful dissonance to navigating COVID treatment at a time when cases are fading from the spotlight — even as the nation just last week reached the somber milestone of 600,000 COVID deaths — and attention instead turns to reopening.
Clinton Green’s family was unable to visit him for most of his hospital stay. Unlike other aspects of life, COVID wards remain under rigorous restrictions. CDC guidelines continue to advise a no-visitors policy for virus patients in order to keep a close hold on infection risks.
As anxieties and isolation were lifting elsewhere, Carma Green was spending her days at home in Franklin County, trying to manage her husband’s care through phone calls with his medical team and Facetime check-ins facilitated by the nursing staff.
Clinton Green, sedated and on a ventilator, couldn’t speak to her on those virtual calls. But he seemed to do a bit better after hearing her voice.
She hoped that he could hear her. She told him that she loved him. She asked him to get better and come back to her.
“I told him, ‘I’m too ornery, nobody else will put up with me but you,’” she said.
Clinton Green would have liked that joke. He loved to laugh, and was always looking for a chance to surprise his wife and make her smile.
He’d walk into a room with a lampshade on his head and look to see her reaction. He’d belt out a song with a joyful abandon that invited others to join in.
“He was always happy-go-lucky, just jolly and chipper,” said Carma Green. “He just tried to keep people laughing all the time. That was my husband.”
Carma and Clinton Green met by chance at the home of a mutual friend. They would wed on Christmas Eve 2016.
Clinton, who stood 6 feet, 2 inches, towered over his 5-foot-1-inch bride. He liked to wrap her in a bear hug and lift her up — literally sweeping her off her feet.
“I loved those big old hugs he’d give me,” she said. “He was a very caring, loving man.”
A natural when it came to fixing anything broken, he was the person who friends and neighbors could turn to when a car sputtered to a halt or an appliance seemed on its last legs.
“He was always willing to do anything for somebody else,” Carma said. “It didn’t matter what time of the day or night. If someone needed him, he’d get up and do it with a smile on his face.”
How Clinton Green contracted COVID is unknown. After he fell ill in May and was diagnosed, Carma Green also got tested and was COVID positive. Neither had been vaccinated. They were still uncertain how they felt about the newness of the shots.
Both had health risk factors — including diabetes in Clinton’s case and COPD in Carma’s. But Carma’s symptoms remained mild and she recovered swiftly, while Clinton seemed to get worse and worse.
Worried, the couple sought advice from a friend who’s a nurse, who urged them to go to the hospital. Clinton remained in treatment there until COVID complications claimed his life on the evening of June 17, just four days after that emotional conversation with his doctor.
“I miss him terribly,” Carma Green said this week, adding that the grief is at its worst at night, when she’s alone and things are still.
Two days after her husband died, Carma ended up in the emergency room herself. She felt a disorientating sensation rushing up the back of her neck, her speech seemed off and her heart felt like it was burning.
Her diagnosis from doctors: stress, anxiety and grief.
“It’s going to take a long time for me to get over this,” she said, adding that she’s been leaning on her faith and an outpouring of support from family and friends to help her through.
“There’s a lot of people taking this hard,” she said. “He’s very, very loved. I knew he knew a lot of people. But, throughout this, I’ve seen kindness and caring from so many people. It just touches my heart. It really does.”
Clinton’s loved ones plan to honor his life July 31 at Waid Park in Rocky Mount. The outdoor venue was picked as a COVID precaution. Friends and family will gather around a potluck picnic lunch to share favorite dishes and favorite memories.
Clinton’s family did get to visit him in the hospital, with precautions, during his final days. Visitation for end-of-life patients is one of the compassionate care exceptions sanctioned by the CDC’s COVID guidance.
His wife was able to go to his bedside, and both his sisters made it up in time to see him. Carma said she felt he was holding on until everyone could get there. His younger sister was with him on the night he passed.
When the final hour came, Carma said she put her faith in God and told Clinton it was OK to go if he was ready. He would be with his parents, who both died when he was young, and others in heaven.
“I know he’s in a better place. He’s not in pain,” she said later.
In the weeks since Clinton first fell ill, Carma said she has kept steadfastly praying, not just for her own family but for the others also suffering.
She prays for those who’ve lost someone. She prays for those still battling the virus. She prays for communities to be protected from the growing COVID variants. The Virginia Department of Health just added the highly contagious Delta strain of the virus to its list of variants of concern. Forty-eight cases of the Delta variant have been diagnosed in the state to date.
Such reports frighten Carma Green now more than ever.
“COVID is very real,” she said. “People need to understand that. … It is a nasty, vicious, ugly thing, and it’s taken a lot of lives.
“I pray that, if anything else is coming our way, I just pray that it doesn’t,” she said. “I pray for the whole world.”