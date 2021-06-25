Return to 'normal' an elusive goal for families still struggling with COVID loss

Clinton’s loved ones plan to honor his life July 31 at Waid Park in Rocky Mount. The outdoor venue was picked as a COVID precaution. Friends and family will gather around a potluck picnic lunch to share favorite dishes and favorite memories.

Clinton’s family did get to visit him in the hospital, with precautions, during his final days. Visitation for end-of-life patients is one of the compassionate care exceptions sanctioned by the CDC’s COVID guidance.

His wife was able to go to his bedside, and both his sisters made it up in time to see him. Carma said she felt he was holding on until everyone could get there. His younger sister was with him on the night he passed.

When the final hour came, Carma said she put her faith in God and told Clinton it was OK to go if he was ready. He would be with his parents, who both died when he was young, and others in heaven.

“I know he’s in a better place. He’s not in pain,” she said later.

In the weeks since Clinton first fell ill, Carma said she has kept steadfastly praying, not just for her own family but for the others also suffering.