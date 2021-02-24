Rezoning approved despite petition, houses planned off Old Mountain Road

“One of the things when I was looking for a home to buy that I liked about it was its location close to a cul-de-sac, which would mean less traffic,” said Sandra Lucas, a longtime resident of Long Acre Drive. “I do not think this is responsible development.”

Some, including Lucas and Bill Newbury, who moved to Old Mountain Road in November, said 124 houses on 41 acres is far too dense to match the surrounding community.

“When I saw this I was a little shocked, I had no idea this type of development would be on my front door so quickly,” Newbury said. “I’m not opposed to it, but I want it to match the area.”

Roanoke County Planning Director Philip Thompson said stormwater management regulations almost certainly will result in fewer than 124 houses being built on the land.

“What you have before you is a concept plan,” Thompson said. “I would be surprised if they get that yield.”

Stormwater issues were also of resident concern, with some areas in the neighborhood already having problems with runoff, erosion and basement flooding. Thompson said stormwater management has yet to be planned for the acreage in question, but strict standards should help mitigate known problems nearby.