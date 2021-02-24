Rezoning approved despite petition, houses planned off Old Mountain Road

Hundreds of neighbors petitioned to dismiss a rezoning request, but Roanoke County approved 41 acres in the Hollins area for residential use, leaving developers to plan for a new subdivision with as many as 124 houses.
After weighing the need for new housing against a bevy of concerns from existing neighbors, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a rezoning request at 5524 Old Mountain Road, submitted by local developer R. Fralin Homes.
“All due respect to our citizens,” said Supervisor Paul Mahoney, after a two-hour public hearing. “I’ve read all the comments over the weekend. I think they’d be screaming a whole lot louder if there was an industrial use on this property.”
The wooded, hillside acreage was long marked for industrial uses, until the Fralin company requested rezoning to allow construction of single-family residences. During a public hearing Tuesday night, neighbors expressed concerns of traffic, safety, stormwater runoff and project procedure.
“We’ve got to have a more in-detail discussion around this,” said city resident Betty Whittaker. “We do not oppose rezoning and a reasonable development, but we must insist on honest, two-way collaboration to move forward.”
Whittaker said she lives at the end of Long Acre Drive in Roanoke, just beside the county border, where the new development is planned to begin as an extension from the end of her cul-de-sac, as well as from the end of Nelms Lane. She presented a neighborhood petition with more than 300 signatures opposing the land’s rezoning.
“One of the things when I was looking for a home to buy that I liked about it was its location close to a cul-de-sac, which would mean less traffic,” said Sandra Lucas, a longtime resident of Long Acre Drive. “I do not think this is responsible development.”
Some, including Lucas and Bill Newbury, who moved to Old Mountain Road in November, said 124 houses on 41 acres is far too dense to match the surrounding community.
“When I saw this I was a little shocked, I had no idea this type of development would be on my front door so quickly,” Newbury said. “I’m not opposed to it, but I want it to match the area.”
Roanoke County Planning Director Philip Thompson said stormwater management regulations almost certainly will result in fewer than 124 houses being built on the land.
“What you have before you is a concept plan,” Thompson said. “I would be surprised if they get that yield.”
Stormwater issues were also of resident concern, with some areas in the neighborhood already having problems with runoff, erosion and basement flooding. Thompson said stormwater management has yet to be planned for the acreage in question, but strict standards should help mitigate known problems nearby.
“I understand their concern that the proposed development may make it worse,” Thompson said. But, “There’s a lot more regulation today than there was 30 to 40 years ago.”
Locals’ motor safety concerns along the twisting Old Mountain Road have existed since at least the most recent Virginia Department of Transportation traffic study in 2018, which already showed the need for intersection improvements, Thompson said.
“They have legitimate concerns, but they exist today,” Thompson said.
Several speakers took exception to how and when they were — or were not — made aware of Fralin’s plans, with one person accusing the county of back-door politics. In addition to standard posted notices, the county mailed 584 letters to surrounding city and county residents, with four returned to sender so far, Thompson said.
“I don’t know if they’re in the mail system or whatever,” Thompson said of other mailers not delivered. “We encourage public debate. As planners, that’s what we want to have.”
In response to residents worried for pedestrian and child safety, Supervisor Phil North requested Fralin move the construction entrance to Old Mountain Road, rather than have heavy equipment access through the existing neighborhood.
“Anything reasonable, I’m more than happy to accommodate,” Robert Fralin said.
Longtime real estate agent Anne Huffman said she called Fralin after she unsuccessfully tried to find an industrial buyer for the property.
“The sellers came to us to sell their family farm,” Huffman said. “Land in that area being offered for sale as industrial has no buyers.”
In contrast, Huffman said there is high demand, but a major housing shortage in the Roanoke Valley. Only 20 homes are listed for sale in Roanoke’s north corridor, where the proposed development is, Huffman said.
“I’ve sold hundreds of homes in this valley in my career,” Huffman said. “It’s becoming more difficult to find affordable housing for people that want to live or move here.”
Given that need for housing, and because the surrounding land is also residential, the supervisors voted to rezone the acreage from industrial to residential.
“This has been industrial for many years, since 1985,” Supervisor Martha Hooker said of the parcel. “There haven’t been any takers.”
North said traffic issues will continue to be an issue on Old Mountain Road, and encouraged staff to be proactive in identifying solutions. As for the wooded 41-acre hillside in Hollins, the Fralin project still needs approval from Roanoke city officials before proceeding.
“Things grow and change, and that’s a good problem to have in today’s world,” North said. “Especially when housing developments are needed to house our residents, and keep them here in Roanoke County.”