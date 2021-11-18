Richfield Living demolishes 1970s building to make way for new senior living model

The new model flips the old one on its head. In the new building, residents will be in households of about 20 people. Each household will share a living room and kitchen and there will be private bedrooms for the residents.

Balconies will give residents easy outdoor access and the building will be connected to Richfield Living's town center, which offers even more amenities. The idea is that each unit will feel and operate like a regular home.

All staff members will be cross-trained to run the households and help cook residents' meals and coordinate activities they want to incorporate into their days. Resident choice will determine almost everything.

“That's not really the choices that they were given before,” Grisso said. “Not because we didn't have people that cared or that we weren't focused on that. It’s just the model didn't lend itself to that.”

Over the years, person-centered care, or person-directed care, has become a nationally accepted model. Pioneer Network, a national nonprofit organization, became a recognized leader in the movement after it was founded in 1997. The model encourages flexibility for residents and describes the movement as a culture change.