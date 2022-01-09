Richmond attorney dissented from disciplinary board ruling that cleared Roanoke lawyer, ex-judge

The final, written ruling issued by a state bar panel in an investigation into a former judge reflects that one panelist disagreed with the decision to dismiss the allegations.

The Roanoke Times incorrectly reported Dec. 20 that officials unanimously felt there wasn’t clear and convincing evidence to sustain a disciplinary complaint filed against John Weber III.

Weber, a longtime local attorney who became a Roanoke Valley juvenile court judge in 2015, came under scrutiny after a woman reported that he slept with her while working as her defense attorney and then later, while a judge, paid her to keep quiet about it.

Weber, who resigned from the bench, adamantly denied the allegation of a sexual relationship. He acknowledged that he paid the woman a little over $22,000 in 2018 and 2019 but said that money began as charitable aid after his ex-client reached out seeking help to turn her life around and beat addiction.

Weber and the woman, who both testified during a Dec. 17 hearing convened by the state bar, agreed that she told him that she was a new mother who was intent on rebuilding her life but in need of help.

That story would emerge to be false, and a bid to gather money to support the addiction that she was still gripped by at the time.

The appeals for money later turned threatening when the woman said she would expose their past intimate relationship unless he continued paying her. She told bar investigators she was a young, frightened addict when she hired Weber to defend her in court in 2013 and 2014, and he exploited that vulnerability.

Weber said the accusation was untrue but the threats left him paralyzed by fear for his job, family and reputation. He worried no one would believe that the money already given had been altruistic.

He continued paying her for about five months, before cutting communication with her in July 2019, and never reported he was being threatened.

The report that led to the investigation was made by the woman in 2020. She said she took action after entering recovery and growing troubled by Weber’s continued position as a judge. The Roanoke Times doesn’t name alleged victims of sexual misconduct without their consent.

Weber quietly resigned from the bench amid the investigation. His attorneys said he did so out of respect for the role and to focus on defending himself against the accusations.

The disciplinary hearing that unfolded last month spanned 14 hours, and extensive arguments about the credibility and consistency of the allegations.

At the end, a five-member panel of the state bar disciplinary board announced that it felt the case had failed to meet the standard of “clear and convincing” evidence and that the complaint against Weber would be dismissed.

The order formalizing the decision afterward showed it was reached by a majority vote of the panel. One member exercised the option to attach a written dissent outlining why she came to a different conclusion.

In her three-page statement, Yvonne Gibney, a Richmond-based attorney who serves on the state board, said she felt there was ample evidence to support the charge that Weber had a physical relationship with a client in violation of professional standards.

She wrote, in part, that the tipping point for her had been a review of 4,826 text messages exchanged by Weber and the woman in 2019.

The texts were submitted to investigators by Weber, and his attorneys said the threads supported his account that the financial aid had begun charitably, with no threats or accusations of impropriety, until the woman’s messages became aggressive in an effort to continue getting money.

Gibney, echoing arguments presented by state bar ethics staff, concluded the texts instead detailed “desperate and extraordinary efforts” by Weber to avoid exposure including repeated requests that the woman turn over an old cellphone that she claimed had incriminating messages from their past relationship.

In last month’s hearing, Weber testified that he knew no incriminating messages existed, but he feared a record would be fabricated as that was one of the threats leveled.

The woman testified that she didn’t believe any improper messages from that period actually existed.

The majority vote on the disciplinary panel didn’t pen an opinion expanding on what shaped its decision to dismiss the case. The panel was composed of four attorneys and one layperson from other parts of the state outside of Western Virginia.

Weber, who’s returned to private practice, could have faced sanctions ranging anywhere from a reprimand to the loss of his law license if he hadn’t prevailed in the disciplinary proceeding.

His attorneys, John Lichtenstein and Tony Anderson, said in a statement this week that they respectfully disagreed with the dissenting opinion and were grateful that the state bar ruled in Weber’s favor.

Weber dedicated his career to helping others and steadfastly denied the allegations from the outset, they said. “We are most pleased that Mr. Weber will have the opportunity to return to the practice of law through which he has and will again help so many.”

