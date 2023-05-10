Poet Eva Lynch-Comer sits silently, by herself, in a row of seats as she rides a Valley Metro bus at midday on a late April Tuesday along Colonial Avenue.

Lynch-Comer takes it all in: her fellow Roanokers seated in the back rows; the view out the bus window of city parks, apartment buildings, grocery stores, schools and doctors’ offices; the bus engine rumbling through the southwest quadrant; the unwritten lesson plans for the class she teaches at Hollins University.

Valley Metro route 55 passes many of one’s basic life necessities. But for Lynch-Comer, the bus ride provides an inward world of inspiration.

The Writer by Bus program for 2023 gave the 26-year-old creative writer free bus rides this spring to create poetry as part of Roanoke’s Year of the Artist public art initiative.

It’s one of several public art projects celebrating the role of transit and artists in Roanoke with the backing of Ride Solutions, the Roanoke Arts Commission and the Greater Roanoke Transit Authority.

Lynch-Comer, born in Manhattan and raised in Staten Island in New York City, rode public transportation to and from middle school and high school.

She says public transportation provides a beautiful space where a rider doesn’t have to do much while in transit.

“It’s a moment of stillness in what could be a busy day, a busy life,” she said. “It can just lull you into a sense of peace and it opens up the gates of creativity.”

She has worked in the publishing world since 2016 either as a student intern, staff writer, editor, faculty mentor or assistant editor in one of the “Big 5 houses” helping other writers you may have heard of get their books into places like Barnes & Noble.

During her undergraduate studies at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, she got her own work into smaller publications more open to the deeply personal reflections examining her childhood trauma.

While studying abroad she remembers her travels in public transportation on double-decker buses and the underground in London and the subway system in Spain.

Now a graduate student at Hollins University, Lynch-Comer’s intends her Writer by Bus commission will create poetry that shows the magic of Roanoke through the windows of a bus.

Riders overlook public transportation as a chore to get through, she says. But she creates art inspired by the beauty of traveling the neighborhoods around her.

“In that way we bring a bit of magic to our everyday experiences and find the beauty in the mundane,” she says.

The project concludes with the printed publication of Lynch-Comer’s writing — and other artists’ creations — during Transit Month in September.

