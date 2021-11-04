Ridge View Bank, based in Pennsylvania, opens in Roanoke

A Pennsylvania bank has opened for business in the Roanoke region with plans for three initial locations, including a headquarters to be built from the ground up.

Ridge View Bank President Carrie McConnell said the bank began lending last month from a temporary office on Kirk Avenue.

It is the first new bank to enter the Roanoke market in about two and a half years.

Officials are evaluating two locations in the city for the headquarters, which should be under construction next year, McConnell said. The company also plans a loan office at Smith Mountain Lake and a full-service branch on West Main Street in Salem, she said. Within five years, more locations are possible in the New River Valley and in Southwest and central Virginia, she said.

"We really want to grow at a pretty substantial pace," McConnell said.

Ridge View Bank is a division of Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based CNB Bank. CNB belongs to CNB Financial Corp., a holding company with $5.2 billion in assets.