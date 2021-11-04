Ridge View Bank, based in Pennsylvania, opens in Roanoke

A Pennsylvania bank has opened for business in the Roanoke region with plans for three initial locations, including a headquarters to be built from the ground up.
Ridge View Bank President Carrie McConnell said the bank began lending last month from a temporary office on Kirk Avenue.
It is the first new bank to enter the Roanoke market in about two and a half years.
Officials are evaluating two locations in the city for the headquarters, which should be under construction next year, McConnell said. The company also plans a loan office at Smith Mountain Lake and a full-service branch on West Main Street in Salem, she said. Within five years, more locations are possible in the New River Valley and in Southwest and central Virginia, she said.
"We really want to grow at a pretty substantial pace," McConnell said.
Ridge View Bank is a division of Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based CNB Bank. CNB belongs to CNB Financial Corp., a holding company with $5.2 billion in assets.
CNB’s business strategy is to create a “startup bank” in Roanoke that McConnell hopes customers will come to see as a Roanoke-based financial institution. That’s even though it belongs to a parent company based two hours northeast of Pittsburgh. In addition, Ridge View did not raise capital locally as often happens when banks are built from scratch.
The last two banks to do that locally were HomeTown Bank, started in 2005, and Valley Bank, started in 1995. Both have been purchased by out-of-town financial institutions.
McConnell knows about starting a bank. She joined HomeTown four months after it opened and worked there in lending as it grew to $550 million in assets. She stayed through its purchase in 2019 by Danville-based American National Bank & Trust and left in May to head up CNB’s new division in Roanoke.
McConnell was involved early on, having picked the Ridge View name. CNB has since met Virginia’s filing requirements for an out-of-state bank to establish a de novo branch in this state, said Ken Schrad, a spokesman for the Virginia Corporation Commission.
“From our perspective, we are a de novo bank,” McConnell, 44, of Salem, said.
She said Ridge View didn’t need to raise capital because it’s backed by CNB’s substantial assets, which make possible loans as large as $50 million to $60 million to a single borrower.
In addition, Ridge View taps into CNB’s lending and operational infrastructure, which has allowed it to already lend and make money during its brief existence, she said.
Ridge View has six employees, including lenders lured from American National and Bank of Botetourt, McConnell said.
CNB has previously launched two startup banks. One is ERIEBANK in Erie, Pennsylvania, which began in 2005. The other is BankOnBuffalo in New York, started in 2016. Each bank has grown to more than $1 billion in assets, the company said.
“Roanoke is perfect for us because of the attractive resources that make people want to live, work, and play in the region,” Joseph Bower Jr., CEO of CNB Bank, said in a prepared release. “Featuring an abundance of manufacturing, the innovation corridor, and a growing population, coupled with the need for a community bank, we saw this area as the perfect location to set down roots.”