Riner nursery is planting for a better tomorrow

The donation will be made in the fall, according to a Riverbend news release.

The nursery doesn’t do retail sales, but distributes its products to independent garden centers across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond.

So far, Ronyak said about a dozen of its retail partners have agreed to donate additional amounts on their sales of the Blue Ridge Grown line. Ronyak declined to name those participating retailers but said they are based in several states, including Virginia.

The need for food relief has grown with the lagging pandemic economy. Before the pandemic, the rate of Virginians facing food insecurity was about 10%, according to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. By June of last year, that number had risen to 22%.

In Southwest Virginia today, about one in eight people are at risk of going hungry, and one in five children face food insecurity, according to Feeding Southwest Virginia, a regional hunger relief organization.

The need extends across the country, and Ronyak said he hopes Riverbend can cultivate a hunger relief effort that will outgrow its own reach.