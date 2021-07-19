Rising musician killed in Bedford County crash

Doss and Isaac Hadden, 18, became fast friends after Doss’ manager, Jennifer McFadyen, introduced them at one of Hadden’s shows at Twisted Track Brewpub. They played together on that show and quickly became friends, with plans for more gigs, Hadden said.

“The first thing that came to my mind the first time I heard him was just soul,” Hadden said. “The guy clearly has a lot to say, and he really puts it all out there, which is awesome. And, you know, killer chops — the guy could play blues like crazy. He was a really nasty blues player.

“He just really made you feel something, is kind of the best way to put it. He really was able to connect with people’s emotions in a special way.”

McFadyen, who was booking him and beginning to manage him, said she was devastated at the loss. She said she booked him into Twisted Track, where she is a manager, on a Lynchburg band’s recommendation. He came in and blew the crowd away with B.B. King, Billy Cobham and Allman Brothers Band songs.

“Hands down the coolest person I ever met in my entire life, and I’ve met a lot of cool people,” McFadyen said. “He’s just become my best friend. We call each other every day.