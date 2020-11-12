 Skip to main content
River rises, interrupts repairs at site of train crash
River rises, interrupts repairs at site of train crash

At least a dozen Norfolk Southern coal cars derailed in the Glenvar area of Roanoke County late the night of Oct. 30. A trestle bridge crossing the Roanoke River was destroyed, and sent at least a dozen coal cars off the tracks. Crews are working on rebuilding the bridge.

Minor flooding has temporarily slowed repair of a rail crossing over the Roanoke River in Glenvar where a coal train derailed and a bridge dropped two weeks ago.

Since Oct. 31, crews have cleared the debris and begun to erect a new train bridge to replace one that failed for reasons still under investigation by federal regulators and Norfolk Southern.

Wednesday it was all hands on deck, as crews progressed with the installation of four large footers anchored in the river or at its edge. But by Thursday morning, a portion of the work site was underwater, according to a photograph shared by a nearby resident.

Norfolk Southern predicted Wednesday that it could take several weeks before trains return to the track. No further update was available from the company Thursday morning.

The incident occurred late Oct. 30 at the junction of Norfolk Southern’s Whitethorne District rail line, the Roanoke River and Barley Drive.

An estimated 190-foot bridge that spanned the river and road was destroyed and fell — as did a dozen train cars loaded with 2,000 tons of coal — into the river and onto the road. The line was taken out of service and freight was diverted to other tracks. The Whitethorne is a 72-mile rail route between Roanoke and Narrows, according to Railfan Virginia, a website for train buffs. Coal is one product regularly hauled on the line.

Municipal and residential trash is also hauled on the line to facilities of the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority. With that service disrupted, the authority resorted to trucking waste for disposal.

Also after the incident, the city of Salem stopped drawing drinking water from the river at a treatment-plant intake 3.4 miles downstream from the coal spill. Salem was still using wells and water purchased from the Western Virginia Water Authority instead this week.

There have been no wildlife deaths linked to the spill, said spokesman Greg Bilyeu of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors were keeping an eye on the river’s water, sediment and streambed, all of which continued to test normal, he said.

Trout stocking of the affected section of the river was discontinued until December, at which point the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will reconsider the stoppage, officials said.

Haley Cook lives with her family 400 feet from where the crash occurred. While watching a movie, she heard a sound like a tornado and felt her house vibrate, she said. She described jumping out of bed and having the urge to rush the family to the basement, but the noise and vibration soon stopped.

From her front door, she saw moonlight reflected off of a pile of debris in Barley Drive where the train bridge had stood. A jumble of damaged rail equipment and bridge parts rested in coal a few feet deep, she said. She dialed 911.

Barley Drive was closed at that location for nearly 24 hours, according to Cook. Norfolk Southern announced the removal of the coal and cars from the river. Then reconstruction began.

No one was injured in the derailment.

Staff writer Laurence Hammack contributed information to this report.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

