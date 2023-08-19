Is the Roanoke River clean enough to play in?

That was the question some attendees asked at an Aug. 2 community meeting about the city’s plans to add an in-river park at Wasena.

At the meeting, city Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katie Slusher told residents that, although the federal Environmental Protection Agency still considers the river impaired for human recreation, stormwater tests over the last few years have frequently indicated safe bacteria levels in the water.

The bacteria program interpretative summary in Roanoke’s 2022 Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System annual report shows that, between April 2017 and July 2022, at least 75% of the monthly Roanoke River samples at Wasena showed E. coli levels below the recreational safety threshold.

Law requires the city’s stormwater utility to test the river and streams for bacteria — E. coli, specifically — at roughly 40 different sites each month.

E. coli is an indicator, or proxy, bacteria. Years of scientific research have shown that where there is more E. coli, there is other bacteria harmful to humans. More bacteria means increased chance of sickness. Because of that, the EPA uses the concentration of E. coli to determine whether a waterway is “impaired,” or unsafe, for human recreation. If the concentration is too high for too long, the EPA labels the waterway impaired and the local government has to meet certain reporting and regulatory requirements.

The EPA considers most urban rivers and streams impaired, and the Roanoke River is no exception.

Importantly, the EPA measures impairment with averages over time, so the designation doesn’t mean the Roanoke River is never safe for swimming; it has good days and bad days.

The stormwater utility compiles its monthly bacteria tests and submits them to the EPA and Virginia DEQ. But there’s no real-time, publicly available bacteria monitoring.

“That’s what people are really looking for,” city Stormwater Utility Water Quality Administrator Mckenzie Brocker said. “The DEQ standard stuff is a long-term measurement ... but for day to day fluctuations, people want to know, ‘Can I go in the stream right now? What’s the water quality right now?’”

The city doesn’t have the resources to do real-time monitoring right now, but may be open to the idea.

“From the stormwater utility’s perspective, we do have an interest in getting functional data out for the public to use for recreation and educating about local water quality,” Brocker said. “If we know that there is a lot of public support and interest, that helps us to prioritize and inform that effort.”

In lieu of real-time monitoring, the stormwater utility encourages people to exercise caution and use their best judgement. Don’t drink the water, Brocker said, and don’t swim with an open wound or if the water looks murky or is particularly high or low.

Runoff also introduces more bacteria, which is why the city recommends staying out of the river and streams for at least 48 hours after a rainstorm.

Of all the city’s waterways, Brocker said the Roanoke River consistently has the lowest bacteria levels.

The city’s monitoring efforts don’t end with E. coli. Brocker said the stormwater utility has been experimenting with the use of another indicator.

“Human marker HF183 is specifically human-related waste. If we get that in the water, we say, ‘OK, there’s specifically a sewer problem.’ ... E. coli could really be from anything,” Brocker said.

The stormwater utility is also trying to keep an eye on contaminants of emerging concern — pharmaceuticals, PFAS, PCBs and microplastics.

“We’re very focused on solving problems. ... Even if we don’t have a method right now, we are always trying to keep on top of the technology and see what we can do and implement here, even if it’s kind of experimental,” Brocker said.

Brocker has lived in Roanoke for at least 10 years, and she said its waterways have improved since then. For starters, she said, there are less large trash and illegal dumping.

She said the federal Clean Water Act and other regulations have a lot to do with the improvements, but so does public investment.

Brocker said there’s reciprocal relationship between waterway recreation and water quality. When people spend time in the Roanoke River and tributaries, they become more invested in the quality of the water, which leads to improvements, which attracts more people and so on.

Slusher agreed.

“People have a higher level of investment in the places they love most and visit frequently,” Slusher wrote in a Thursday afternoon email to The Roanoke Times. “So any opportunity to make our rivers more accessible, visible, and welcoming for residents is an opportunity to improve stewardship. The more folks spend time in and near the river, the more they will want to understand and protect this amazing natural resource.”