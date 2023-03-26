It was known as the pit, a steel cylindrical tank that extended 7 feet into the ground and could hold 1,900 gallons of toxic chemicals.

From roughly 1985 to 2007, a chemical company stored its hazardous waste there. The pit is gone now, removed as environmental regulators began an investigation that led to Chemsolv Inc. being cited in 2014 for improperly storing volatile organic compounds.

But concerns about contamination at the southeast Roanoke site remain today — and could create complications for Riverdale, an ambitious commercial and residential development that is being planned just across the street.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality suspects there may be an underground plume of volatile organic compounds extending at least to Chemsolv’s eastern boundary, which is next to property that developer Ed Walker plans to purchase.

DEQ provided a written response to questions from The Roanoke Times about how the site’s past might impact Walker’s plans for what he calls a “dream come true” project. Walker wants to transform a largely forgotten brownfield, once home to the American Viscose rayon factory, into a vibrant cluster of new homes, businesses and cultural attractions.

“Due to the long industrial history of the area … any potential developer would be encouraged to perform environmental due diligence to evaluate potential recognized environmental conditions,” DEQ said.

An underground plume could cause vapor intrusion — when gasses from contaminated groundwater migrate to the basements and foundations of nearby buildings. That in turn could endanger construction workers and future tenants.

Vapor intrusion is a possible risk for Chemsolv and other “offsite receptors,” DEQ said.

Regulators are evaluating tests of soil and water before making a decision on a DEQ consent order that governs the cleanup and closure of the pit and surrounding area. Final action is expected by year’s end.

In an emailed response to questions, Walker said he and his consulting firm have already started the due diligence suggested by DEQ.

The process will evaluate the entire Roanoke Industrial Center off Ninth Street Southeast, which includes the time-worn brick buildings from the long-closed Viscose plant, still distinguishable for its tall, dormant smokestacks.

“The property is a large former manufacturing site which presents its own unique set of challenges,” Walker wrote.

As the developer of other historic buildings and closed-down industries over the past 20 years, Walker said his team is “well prepared to bring the strengths necessary to assess and remedy Riverdale.”

“We believe it is important to address the environmental conditions in a manner protective of human health and the environment,” the statement from the Riverdale Environment Team read.

As for concerns about vapor intrusion from what may be an underground plume, the plan is to assess any risks that might be posed to construction workers or occupants of future buildings.

“This is a common issue on brownfield sites that is addressed through proper health and safety plans,” Walker said, referring to systems that remove radon from buildings through a venting process.

Meanwhile, Chemsolv has been working with DEQ to evaluate and address any risks that may be posed from the past operation of the pit, according to Charlie Williams, a Roanoke attorney who represents the company.

“All of the preliminary information, which is extensive, indicates there is no risk of any off-site migration of chemicals that would affect the development of the industrial center,” Williams said.

A pit of problems

Chemsolv is in the business of selling and distributing chemicals used for a variety of industrial purposes, including in coal mining and shipbuilding and as a cleaning agent in the manufacture of consumer products.

At its primary location in the Roanoke Industrial Center, a pit was built around 1985 to hold water used to rinse equipment and blend chemicals. Tainted water drained into the so-called pit, where it was held until it could be disposed of, either in a sanitary sewer or by having it hauled to a regulated dump.

After a lengthy investigation, the Environmental Protection Agency found in 2014 that Chemsolv improperly stored hazardous waste. The company was fined $612,339.

An administrative law judge determined that water and sludge in the pit contained more than 20 types of volatile organic compounds. Included in the mix were chloroform, trichloroethylene, a possible carcinogen, and tetrachloroethylene, which according to the EPA may cause liver, kidney and central nervous system complications at high exposure levels.

The judge’s opinion, which described the pit as 6 feet in diameter with an open top like a swimming pool, said it held such a high concentration of chemicals that they could not be fully absorbed by sludge at its bottom.

“Phrased more colloquially, the pit contained so much tetrachloroethylene that the other material in the pit had soaked up as much of the chemical as it could, but was still swimming in tetrachloroethylene,” Judge Susan Biro wrote.

Before the investigation was complete, Chemsolv removed the tank. In doing so, inspectors said, the company “failed to perform any investigation to determine whether hazardous waste leaked and contaminated the area surrounding the tank and/or its underlying soils.”

Citing the company’s “cavalier” approach to waste management, Biro wrote that “a small or slow leak might escape notice as liquid was flowing into or out of the pit during the normal course of its operation.”

Following the judge’s finding, Chemsolv negotiated with DEQ a plan to officially close the pit and clean up the surrounding area. A consent order initiated in 2019 states that “an improper release of waste material has occurred at the facility.”

As part of a plan to “abate threats to human health and the environment,” Chemsolv agreed to conduct soil and groundwater tests and take whatever corrective action was needed.

The first tests detected contaminants above acceptable levels, according to DEQ. Chemsolv told the agency that later tests showed in January 2022 that there were no longer risks to offsite industrial workers, construction workers or occupants of nearby buildings.

However, DEQ has yet to concur, and asked for additional tests. Another report from the company is expected by October.

The rebirth of Riverdale

In mid-January, the city of Roanoke announced an agreement with Walker and the city’s economic development authority to support redevelopment of 75-plus acres of land that will make up Riverdale.

That land currently belongs to the Industrial Development and Investment Co. and is overseen by the Roanoke Industrial Center (RIC) management team. The team makes decisions for the center and leases or rents space in the center to various tenants.

Chemsolv is part of the Roanoke Industrial Center area, but it is not an RIC tenant, and none of the land owned by Chemsolv is part of the Riverdale redevelopment plan, although it is directly adjacent.

The city’s economic development authority has agreed to award Walker a $10 million “forgivable performance loan,” funded by the city, to acquire the property from the RIC and remove debris from the site. The same agreement requires Walker to invest at least $50 million in redevelopment.

Walker has led a number of other redevelopment projects in and around Roanoke and has indicated that Riverdale will be the final project of his career.

At a city council meeting earlier this month, city attorney Tim Spencer said closing on the property is scheduled to occur March 30.

A Jan. 17 city press release envisioned the completed Riverdale project — still years, if not a couple decades, away — as a “mixed-use district featuring industrial spaces, residences, commercial uses, artist studios, maker space and manufacturing.”

Exactly where Walker hopes to locate certain amenities on the property may be more clear after a master plan development process, which is expected to last throughout 2023.

Will Trinkle, a member of the RIC management team, said most of the current tenants are planning to stick around after Walker closes the real estate deal.

In a statement Friday, city environmental manager Christopher Blakeman acknowledged the area’s industrial past.

“The location in question is a very old industrial park with a decades long history of haz-mat and haz-waste use, generation, storage, and handling. As such, it’s undoubtedly seen its share of spills, leaks, fires, and more.”

Dealing with the remnants

In its heyday, the American Viscose plant was the largest factory in Roanoke, employing more than 5,000 people in a sprawling complex along the river at the foot of Mill Mountain.

The company closed in 1958, as demand for its rayon yarn used to make cloth faded with the development of nylon and polyesters.

Environmental regulation in those days was far less stringent, and little attention was paid then to the factory’s waste — which included acetone, disulfide and zinc — that had been dumped into lagoons on the west bank of the Roanoke River.

It would not be until 2001 that the Environmental Protection Agency evaluated the site to see if it qualified for a Superfund cleanup. By then, the lagoons and a nearby acid pond had been filled with dirt and rubble.

Sampling detected “a release of contaminants to ground and surface water, but not at a level that would pose a significant risk to human health,” an EPA spokesman said in February. Thus, the site did not qualify for additional assessment under Superfund.

An industrial park had grown up around the old Viscose factory, and in 2004 its owners enrolled a 16-acre parcel in DEQ’s Voluntary Remediation Program, which is designed to clean up environmentally suspect areas that are not under state or federal remediation orders.

Some sites were identified for testing, but the process moved slowly. In 2012, Riverdale Development LLC informed DEQ by letter that it was withdrawing from the program because, “at this time, it is fiscally impossible.”

“Should the economy recover and our client realizes the capital to invest in the appropriate kind of remediation, at that time they may exercise their right to re-enroll into the VRP,” a consultant wrote on behalf of Riverdale.

That time may have come.

Walker said that once the land transaction with the Roanoke Industrial Center is completed, he plans to apply to DEQ to place the entire site into the remediation program once again.

One part of the center, an approximately 1,400-square-foot area that had previously housed an underground storage tank, completed the DEQ voluntary cleanup in 2001.

After a risk assessment, a deed restriction that covered the entire industrial center was imposed to prevent residential development and groundwater use as part of the Voluntary Remediation Program certification, according to Roanoke Circuit Court records.

An amendment later removed that restriction for the 1,400-square-foot area. Walker plans to work with DEQ to lift the residential ban on other portions of the property that are found to be suitable for apartments or condominiums.

The groundwater use restriction is moot, as the industrial center is served by public water.

A park for the public

Walker has had his eye on Riverdale for years.

Although the site’s industrial legacy might have discouraged some investors, for Walker it was an opportunity to turn privately owned land with historical significance into a cleaner, more modern place that could serve as a public park.

Trinkle remembers the topic coming up when the two were having a drink in downtown Roanoke.

“He says: ‘why don’t we make it a park?” Trinkle recalled. “And I said: ‘Why don’t you make it a park?’ … This was five years ago … it took a few years, but now he can do it.”

