Road crews, utilities preparing for Thursday's expected ice storm

A new blast of winter weather is set to greet the region when it awakes Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, road crews were readying plows and salt to battle a storm expected to coat communities with ice and snow.
Given a choice between the two, infrastructure officials were rooting for snow. Ice can’t be pushed aside by plows like the powdery precipitation, and an ice-covered street is hazardous for personal vehicles and plow trucks alike.
“Ice is definitely a worst-case scenario,” said Jason Bond, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “We would much rather have snow than ice.”
Another ice storm also might be the bane of power line crews who just finished fixing the havoc wrought by last weekend’s storm.
Appalachian Power saw 42,000 customers across Virginia lose power last Saturday when ice tore down utility lines and disrupted service.
That number had been knocked back to 1,600 outages by Wednesday afternoon, with most of the last lingering cases set to be fixed by that night — just in time for the new storm front that would be rolling in.
More than 1,100 utility workers remain deployed in Virginia and ready to respond, Appalachian Power said. An additional 130 were sent to the Roanoke region alone to prepare for the incoming storm.
Thursday’s hazardous weather is forecast to bring heavy, freezing rain to points mostly south and east of Roanoke with a half-inch or more of ice possible.
Snow and sleet is more likely for places north and west of Roanoke, with 2 to 6 inches of accumulation possible and freezing rain in lesser quantities.
Roanoke itself is riding the line between a major ice storm or a mostly sleet/snow event. A helping of each is likely in store for the area.
City crews spent Wednesday pre-treating arterial streets, bridges and other hotspots with a liquid salt brine used as an anti-icer.
Transportation manager Dwayne D'Ardenne estimated that trucks might lay down as much as 7,500 gallons of the solution before the day was done.
Crews also readied salt supplies and more than 60 trucks outfitted with plows and salt spreaders for Thursday’s response, he said.
Once the storm hits, teams will be working in 12-hour shifts, with 65 people on duty overnight and 80 during the day. That number, in addition to drivers, includes mechanics, sidewalk clearers and other staffers.
VDOT had a fleet of 1,100 trucks, snow blowers and other equipment on deck to tackle state roads in the 12-county area surrounding Roanoke. The highway district stretches from Pulaski County to Henry County.
Crews will work interstates and primary roads first as the storm hits before shifting to secondary roads and neighborhood streets, Bond said.
He urged people to avoid nonessential travel once the weather turns. This is primed to be a “significant ice event,” he noted.
“This has the potential to have prolonged impact for days after the storm,” Bond said.
D'Ardenne also urged people to be patient and to use extra caution if they must venture out.
Give ample room to snow plows in particular, he said.
“Especially if they have chains on, they go slower and that’s on purpose,” D’Ardenne said. “As they say, don’t crowd the plow. That’s helpful.”
Roanokers also can help out crews by parking in their driveways or consolidating parked cars on one side of the street to create room.
And those in the city who shovel their drives should try to pile the snow to the right, rather than the left, which will help avoid the heartache of seeing that snow end up back in your driveway when a plow — which pushes from left to right — comes through.
Bond said he was hopeful for a change in the weather pattern after this new round of winter hazards. VDOT crews, like area residents, could use a break.
“Our folks have been working the last three weekends,” he said.
In the event of widespread disruptions, Roanoke is prepared to open an emergency shelter at the Berglund Center. The Red Cross, at the city’s request, brought in a trailer packed with blankets, cots and other provisions in case it’s needed.
A final decision on whether to activate a shelter won’t be made until the impact of the storm is known. Shelter protocols include measures to preserve social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.
The Roanoke Rescue Mission also has invoked its so-called white flag policy to ensure anyone without housing has a safe place to stay amid the plummeting temperatures and incoming storm.
The white flag means anyone — including those who might previously have been suspended from the homeless shelter — are welcome. COVID-19 safeguards are built into the process but no one will be denied help, a spokesman said.
The white flag has been in effect for several days now. The Rescue Mission sheltered 180 people Tuesday night compared to 158 one week earlier before the weather turned.
The weather does look to modify soon, with forecasts calling for fewer storm systems after this and some highs in the 50s next week.
Thursday’s storm is being generated by a pattern that is leaving Virginia sandwiched between a wall of extremely cold, Arctic air moving in from the central U.S. and a warm, high-pressure system coming from the southeast coast.
This last in a series of storm systems that have been riding between the two air masses will spread moisture over and into cold air trapped against the mountains by high pressure over eastern Canada. As warmth and moisture overrun the cold air, temperatures will rise above freezing in the layers of the atmosphere above the surface, changing snow to sleet and freezing rain.
Staff writer Kevin Myatt contributed information to this report.