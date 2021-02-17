Road crews, utilities preparing for Thursday's expected ice storm

Crews will work interstates and primary roads first as the storm hits before shifting to secondary roads and neighborhood streets, Bond said.

He urged people to avoid nonessential travel once the weather turns. This is primed to be a “significant ice event,” he noted.

“This has the potential to have prolonged impact for days after the storm,” Bond said.

D'Ardenne also urged people to be patient and to use extra caution if they must venture out.

Give ample room to snow plows in particular, he said.

“Especially if they have chains on, they go slower and that’s on purpose,” D’Ardenne said. “As they say, don’t crowd the plow. That’s helpful.”

Roanokers also can help out crews by parking in their driveways or consolidating parked cars on one side of the street to create room.

And those in the city who shovel their drives should try to pile the snow to the right, rather than the left, which will help avoid the heartache of seeing that snow end up back in your driveway when a plow — which pushes from left to right — comes through.