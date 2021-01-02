Road projects bring Roanoke County toward long-range plans

New traffic lights are operational at the intersection of Plantation Road and Lila Drive in Hollins, after more than a decade on Roanoke County’s to-do list.
Newly installed Lila Drive stoplights, fresh-painted crosswalks and a stretch of paved sidewalk along Plantation Road are intersection improvements planned in 2009, then studied as funding was secured. Construction began in May, and the 11-year project was completed at the end of November.
“Transportation planning is long-range planning,” said Roanoke County Transportation Planning Administrator Megan Cronise.
It takes years to advance transportation projects like the intersection improvements at Lila Drive, Cronise said. Between planning, finding funding and collaborating with state agencies, there are no shortcuts to getting transportation projects on the road.
“It takes a while, even if you say you want to move at warp speed,” Cronise said. “Even warp speed takes several years.”
But the long-awaited intersection improvements on Plantation Road are about more than just a new set of stoplights, Roanoke County officials said. The traffic signal at Lila is a signal of developments to come in the Hollins area, and at commercial corridors around Roanoke, all in accordance with the county’s long-range plans.
Reimagining RoanokeThe Hollins area of northern Roanoke County is home to several corporate offices, manufacturers, retailers and a university. It has the highest concentration of employment in Roanoke County, according to county studies.
There is potential to further improve Hollins as a center of economic activity in Roanoke County, with methods to reach that potential outlined by the Hollins Center Plan, adopted by county leaders in July as a framework to guide future development efforts.
“We can’t make any more land, and we have a lot of challenging topography in the county,” Cronise said. “We do have a lot of potential for improving the commercial corridors that we already have in place.”
The newly approved Hollins plan updates a similar planning document made for the area in 2008, when the intersection improvements at Lila Drive and Plantation Road were first conceptualized, based on the wants of citizens.
“What we’ve heard countywide is people want more multimodal accommodations,” Cronise said. “They want to be able to ride their bikes everywhere, and walk everywhere, and not have to get in their cars.”
The Hollins Center Plan is the second in a series of Roanoke County’s reimagine studies. The long-term studies aim to enable commercial, industrial and residential development at higher density in existing commercial corridors around the county, said Roanoke County Planning Director Philip Thompson.
“Only about 4% of the county is zoned for commercial or industrial development,” Thompson said. “We decided that it makes more sense to focus on our existing commercial corridors, and try to increase the density. Maybe not increase the amount of land, but maybe increase the amount we can put on the land.”
Similar county plans to bolster economic growth are being implemented elsewhere, like along Electric Road in the Tanglewood area, which is the focus of the 419 Town Center Plan.
In collaboration with the city of Roanoke, another reimagine planning document is nearing completion for the Oak Grove area, and there are a dozen other places in Roanoke County with solid potential for increased economic development, county studies said.
One sidewalk at a timeConnecting an area like Hollins with sidewalks and crosswalks will create a more enticing place for people to live and businesses to locate, said Roanoke County Economic Development Director Jill Loope. Such infrastructure improvements are the early stages of an approach to managing public spaces called place-making.
“We’re connecting all these pieces to serve multiple audiences, and then maybe attract new investment at the same time,” Loope said. “If a company or a business sees that the county is making investments in certain areas of the county, they’ll realize it’s worth their investment.”
But infrastructure improvements and the private development they may sow do not happen overnight, or even in a decade. Roanoke County’s plans for Hollins and 419 Town Center are 20-year endeavors to foster economic development.
“There’s no immediate gratification in my world,” Loope said. “It takes that long to do this kind of stuff, and it takes leveraging multiple pots of money to do it.”
Moving toward the goal of reimagined, purposely made centers of activity requires completing one project at a time, with the 20-year plans always in mind.
“You got to put the vision in place,” Loope said. “Then you’ve got to work toward implementing the vision.”
It takes years to see progress, but county staff said they worked to reimagine commercial corridors with features, from sidewalks to park spaces, that citizens requested during public input sessions. Now the task is to bring those features from imagination to reality, piece by piece.
“We’re building our community, improving our community one project at a time,” Cronise said.
Finding fundsWhile reimagining plans for Hollins and elsewhere are in place, a limited pool of funds is the top challenge for a county trying to implement its ideas, Thompson said.
“Doing the plans is really the easy part,” Thompson said. “But there’s no big pot of money that allows you to do it all in one year. Small, incremental projects eventually get you to where you need to be.”
Problematically, even small, incremental projects are expensive, easily surpassing the budget of county government, especially early in the process, along roads where features like sidewalks did not previously exist.
“A lot of suburbs, and Roanoke is a prime suburb, were built with the automobile in mind, so a sidewalk wasn’t built,” Thompson said. “Coming back and introducing pedestrian accommodations is difficult, because you’re trying to retrofit it.”
Virginia Department of Transportation funding models have changed since The Great Recession of 2008, Thompson said. Altered transportation funding priorities have enabled more pedestrian projects to be paid for, but have also made grant applications more competitive between local governments.
“We’ve had more and more planning staff devoted to transportation because there’s more of an opportunity to get money,” Thompson said. “The whole thing is, how can we leverage local money and regional money to get more state and federal money?”
Cost of constructionIn the case of Lila Drive, Cronise said the just-finished intersection work was planned as part of a larger Plantation Road pedestrian improvement project, the first phase of which cost $4.2 million and wrapped up construction in 2018.
“When we got to the point of construction, we didn’t have enough money to build the entire project, so we chopped it up in phases,” Cronise said. “The Lila Drive signal was a piece that got broken off.”
It cost $1.3 million to install a new traffic signal, add crosswalks and pedestrian signals, reconfigure business entrances and pave some sidewalk at the intersection of Plantation Road and Lila Drive, paid for by VDOT grant funds awarded in 2016, Cronise said.
“Because of our success with grant funding, we’ve been able to keep the county dollars that are invested fairly low for most of the projects we do,” Cronise said. “We’re able to maximize our county dollars.”
More state funding will cover place-making construction costs on upcoming Hollins area road work, including $1.75 million for phase two of Plantation Road pedestrian improvements in 2021. Some $27 million in state and federal funding is being used for ongoing and upcoming road improvements in the area of 419 Town Center, and Roanoke County is always applying for more money.
“We’ve really beefed up our transportation staff in order to complete these grant applications,” Cronise said. “I spend a lot of time trying to find money.”
Although the Lila Drive intersection improvements and other Plantation Road work might have taken more than a decade from concept to construction, the pace is picking up as county staff better navigate the state’s new funding streams.
“Roanoke County is pretty good at finding grant money,” Cronise said. “Now we’re getting really good at being able to spend it and construct things quickly.”
Since 2013, more than $50 million in state and federal funding has been awarded to the county to cover the costs of 20 transportation projects in Roanoke County, with no local government match required, Cronise said. Some of those projects will be under construction in 2021 and beyond.
On the horizon
As efforts continue to reimagine Roanoke County’s commercial corridors, road projects planned during the past five to 10 years will soon be under construction.
“In the next two to three years, there’s going to be a lot of stuff under construction,” Thompson said. “Next year there will be some projects, but in the next two to three there are going to be a lot.”
In Hollins, construction will begin on two additional sidewalk-intersection projects in 2021, along Plantation and Williamson roads, costing a combined $3 million, covered by state funds. Williamson road will see more sidewalk construction in 2022 and 2024, county documents said.
“You’ll see more construction along [Virginia] … 419,” Thompson said. “You’ve seen a little bit of it, but it’ll really be going on in 2021.”
In total, Roanoke County has seven transportation projects slated to start construction in 2021, four of which are on or along Virginia 419.
“I was kind of shocked when I saw the number of projects that are going to be under construction in 2021,” Cronise said. “We’ve been working on these projects for so long, to see them come to fruition is really exciting.”
Down the roadWhile the transportation side of reimagine planning rolls along, there are plenty of future place-making projects that still need to be planned.
“We need to keep planning, because it does take a long time,” Thompson said. “What I always say is we need to start working on projects for the next four to five years in the future.”
Even the long-range plans need to be revisited for accuracy every few years, Thompson said, to see if they conform to current market trends and new revelations.
“It’s always this constant feedback loop.” Thompson said. “You need to pay attention to changing trends.”
As tends to be a trend for governmental operations, the pace is slow and the results are incremental, but Roanoke County marches toward its defined vision of reimagining its commercial corridors, one intersection at a time.
“These are long-range plans,” Thompson said. “While we say it’s at least 20 years, it’s probably more than 20 years.”