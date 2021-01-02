Road projects bring Roanoke County toward long-range plans

In total, Roanoke County has seven transportation projects slated to start construction in 2021, four of which are on or along Virginia 419.

“I was kind of shocked when I saw the number of projects that are going to be under construction in 2021,” Cronise said. “We’ve been working on these projects for so long, to see them come to fruition is really exciting.”

Down the roadWhile the transportation side of reimagine planning rolls along, there are plenty of future place-making projects that still need to be planned.

“We need to keep planning, because it does take a long time,” Thompson said. “What I always say is we need to start working on projects for the next four to five years in the future.”

Even the long-range plans need to be revisited for accuracy every few years, Thompson said, to see if they conform to current market trends and new revelations.

“It’s always this constant feedback loop.” Thompson said. “You need to pay attention to changing trends.”

As tends to be a trend for governmental operations, the pace is slow and the results are incremental, but Roanoke County marches toward its defined vision of reimagining its commercial corridors, one intersection at a time.

“These are long-range plans,” Thompson said. “While we say it’s at least 20 years, it’s probably more than 20 years.”

