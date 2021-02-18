Roads remain hazardous as temperatures begin to drop

Officials continue to urge people to avoid the roads Thursday as nightfall will bring a new bout of freezing temperatures and more wintry mixes for some spots.
Virginia State Police have responded to 72 crashes and 64 disabled vehicles across Southwest Virginia so far.
Power outage numbers remained moderate but shifted throughout the day as trees and utility lines took damage from the latest winter storm. By late afternoon, the highest numbers were being seen in Montgomery County, with Appalachian Power reporting just under 3,000 customer outages there.
Other counties were seeing anywhere from less than 800 outages to just a handful of cases.
Heading into the evening, downed trees were blocking part of Glade Road in Montgomery County.
Twelve O’Clock Knob Road in Roanoke County was also closed due to ice, according to VDOT’s 511 system.
The state police said all available troopers will continue to work throughout the night.
"Temperatures will start dropping within the hour, and more freezing rain and snow are in the forecast for tonight through Friday morning," officials wrote in a 4 p.m. update. "Thus, state police is still discouraging Virginians from traveling as wet roads will refreeze and become very slick."
Thursday’s winter mix was the result of low-pressure to the southwest lifting Gulf of Mexico moisture over and into a mass of Arctic air trapped against the mountains by high pressure over eastern Canada.
Because temperatures rose above freezing in higher layers of the atmosphere, not much snow fell, but instead freezing rain and sleet. The presence of so much sleet, caused when cold air is slightly deeper allowing rain to freeze into ice pellets on the way to the ground, helped prevent a much bigger buildup of ice on trees and power lines that could have caused much more widespread power outages.
Ice accretions generally ranged from a tenth to a quarter inch in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys with sleet accumulations – mixed with some snow in some areas – around ½ to 1 inch.
Southwest Virginia has been spared deep snow and extreme cold that the central U.S. has experienced as far south as Texas, but the region has been continually brushed with lighter rounds of cold rain, mixed precipitation, ice and snow in the past few weeks. Since Jan. 28, Thursday’s storm was the sixth weather system to bring significant ice or snow to at least part of the Roanoke and New River valleys.
After a cold weekend, drier and generally milder weather is expected to take hold next week. Winter may not be over yet, but there may finally be a respite.