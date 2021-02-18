Roads remain hazardous as temperatures begin to drop

Thursday’s winter mix was the result of low-pressure to the southwest lifting Gulf of Mexico moisture over and into a mass of Arctic air trapped against the mountains by high pressure over eastern Canada.

Because temperatures rose above freezing in higher layers of the atmosphere, not much snow fell, but instead freezing rain and sleet. The presence of so much sleet, caused when cold air is slightly deeper allowing rain to freeze into ice pellets on the way to the ground, helped prevent a much bigger buildup of ice on trees and power lines that could have caused much more widespread power outages.

Ice accretions generally ranged from a tenth to a quarter inch in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys with sleet accumulations – mixed with some snow in some areas – around ½ to 1 inch.

Southwest Virginia has been spared deep snow and extreme cold that the central U.S. has experienced as far south as Texas, but the region has been continually brushed with lighter rounds of cold rain, mixed precipitation, ice and snow in the past few weeks. Since Jan. 28, Thursday’s storm was the sixth weather system to bring significant ice or snow to at least part of the Roanoke and New River valleys.

After a cold weekend, drier and generally milder weather is expected to take hold next week. Winter may not be over yet, but there may finally be a respite.