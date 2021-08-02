 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke 911 center experiencing outage disruption
0 comments

Roanoke 911 center experiencing outage disruption

{{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke's E-911 Center said it's experiencing a sudden outage this afternoon.

The disruption has left the center unable to transfer calls and might effect its ability to receive calls, according to an announcement posted by the center about 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Officials asked for patience while they work to fix the issue.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert