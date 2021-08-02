Roanoke 911 center experiencing outage disruption

Roanoke's E-911 Center said it's experiencing a sudden outage this afternoon.
The disruption has left the center unable to transfer calls and might effect its ability to receive calls, according to an announcement posted by the center about 2 p.m. this afternoon.
Officials asked for patience while they work to fix the issue.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
