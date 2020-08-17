Roanoke accepting applications for CARES Act grants

Roanoke individuals, business owners, nonprofits and arts organizations who were financially damaged by the pandemic can now start applying for emergency funds from the city.

Roanoke is accepting applications for more than $7 million in grants, most of it coming from the federal CARES Act that was passed earlier this year. The money can be used for a variety of expenses, from purchasing personal protective equipment items to paying musicians for performances to helping families pay off debts incurred because of the pandemic.

Applications and other information are available on the city’s website at www.roanokeva.gov/2606/Recovery-Funds.

Applicants are divided into five categories: individuals; business; arts and culture organizations; nonprofit, mental health, substance abuse treatment, food banks/pantries; and restaurant performances.

Individuals applying for assistance must provide original documents that show debts or unpaid bills. People with questions about the grants for individuals can call the city’s Department of Health and Human Services at 540-853-2894. Applications are also available at the department’s office at 1510 Williamson Road N.E.