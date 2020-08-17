Roanoke accepting applications for CARES Act grants

Roanoke individuals, business owners, nonprofits and arts organizations who were financially damaged by the pandemic can now start applying for emergency funds from the city.
Roanoke is accepting applications for more than $7 million in grants, most of it coming from the federal CARES Act that was passed earlier this year. The money can be used for a variety of expenses, from purchasing personal protective equipment items to paying musicians for performances to helping families pay off debts incurred because of the pandemic.
Applications and other information are available on the city’s website at www.roanokeva.gov/2606/Recovery-Funds.
Applicants are divided into five categories: individuals; business; arts and culture organizations; nonprofit, mental health, substance abuse treatment, food banks/pantries; and restaurant performances.
Individuals applying for assistance must provide original documents that show debts or unpaid bills. People with questions about the grants for individuals can call the city’s Department of Health and Human Services at 540-853-2894. Applications are also available at the department’s office at 1510 Williamson Road N.E.
Businesses that did not receive federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans or PPE can apply for one-time grants up to $12,000. Restaurants that regularly host musical acts can apply for $2,000 grants to pay regional performers.
The city has set aside $400,000 in grants to arts and culture organizations that need money to cover payroll, rent or mortgage, virtual content expenses, revenue lost due to mandated closure or for COVID-related preparedness and sanitation expenses.
An unspecified amount of grant money is available for the mental health, substance abuse and food pantry category.
Most applications must be received by Aug. 28, although some grant categories did not list deadline dates. The review period for business assistance funds begins Sept. 20.
The money comes from a combination of federal, state and local sources. About $5.6 million is direct CARES Act funding that must be spent by Dec. 31. The rest includes about $1 million in Emergency Solutions Grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, $450,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from HUD specifically for small business support and $500,000 from the city’s economic development fund.
