Roanoke agrees to fund anti-addiction project

Two more strategies are employment assistance and ongoing wellness support.

The group plans to advocate for and support such services where they already exist and support the creation of anything missing to assemble a complete response to addiction and overdoses and the risks and problems they present. The agenda is to fight the opioid crisis as well as addiction generally, including alcohol.

The project, guided by a 76-page game plan, received the money through its fiscal agent last week. It came from the city’s pandemic relief money this week. Recruitment for the group’s first paid leader is underway.

“This is a way for us to have a point person to lead the organization to the next phase,” said Neil Comer, a member of the steering committee for the group. In the next phase, the group could form a stand-alone nonprofit, he said.

Comer helped brief council members four months ago and said addiction harms tens of thousands of people in the city alone. He has applied for the director’s job.

The money will pass through the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission, the fiscal agent for the initiative. Jeremy Holmes, who directs the commission, said his agency is looking to pay the executive director $65,000 to $70,000 yearly. The application window closed Friday.

The person who ends up getting the job could begin work as early as December.

