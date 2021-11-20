Roanoke agrees to fund anti-addiction project

The city of Roanoke has funded a community coalition fighting addiction and overdoses.
The Roanoke Valley Collective Response will use the money, $391,000, to hire an executive director and provide an adequate budget to begin to pursue its plan.
It is a grass-roots project of public safety, courts, school, health care, religious and non-profit representatives.
The collective response group asked for money and presented a game plan to the Roanoke City Council in August.
Recovery broadly defined is the solution to the problem, the group says.
It could be simplest to think of recovery in this context as a tree with many branches. The main branches are:
Addiction prevention: Spreading the message, “don’t start.”
Harm reduction: Striving to lessen the harm caused by substance use. For example, to encourage the use of clean needles for injecting drugs and the safe disposal of used needles, a group has operated a needle exchange.
Mental health treatment: Inpatient or outpatient.
Recovery housing: Shared living quarters free from alcohol and illicit drug use with peer support.
Family services: Support for family members of those in need and families as a whole.
Two more strategies are employment assistance and ongoing wellness support.
The group plans to advocate for and support such services where they already exist and support the creation of anything missing to assemble a complete response to addiction and overdoses and the risks and problems they present. The agenda is to fight the opioid crisis as well as addiction generally, including alcohol.
The project, guided by a 76-page game plan, received the money through its fiscal agent last week. It came from the city’s pandemic relief money this week. Recruitment for the group’s first paid leader is underway.
“This is a way for us to have a point person to lead the organization to the next phase,” said Neil Comer, a member of the steering committee for the group. In the next phase, the group could form a stand-alone nonprofit, he said.
Comer helped brief council members four months ago and said addiction harms tens of thousands of people in the city alone. He has applied for the director’s job.
The money will pass through the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission, the fiscal agent for the initiative. Jeremy Holmes, who directs the commission, said his agency is looking to pay the executive director $65,000 to $70,000 yearly. The application window closed Friday.
The person who ends up getting the job could begin work as early as December.