Roanoke airport police seize pistol at checkpoint

A Salem man with a pistol in his carry-on bag was stopped Thursday at a Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint.
Airport police responded and seized the gun, which was loaded with five bullets, according to a news release Friday from the Transportation Security Administration.
TSA did not identify the man, and it was not immediately clear whether he was criminally charged, although passengers with weapons typically face a misdemeanor offense.
The .22-caliber revolver was a pocket gun with a small "bird’s head" grip and no trigger guard.
Earlier this year, airport officials said that all firearms confiscated at the Roanoke airport are forfeited and destroyed.
Thursday’s incident is the first of its kind reported by the facility this year. Five guns were seized at checkpoints in 2019 and six in 2018. Statewide, the total fell from 82 to 74 last year.
Passengers caught boarding planes with guns face prosecution in state courts as well as civil penalties, but the fines vary and remain unclear. A federal Freedom of Information Act request, filed by The Roanoke Times in November 2018, sought the specific penalties brought against nine people stopped with guns at Roanoke’s airport over the prior two years; the response, which arrived in April 2020 declined to disclose all but two fines, which were $1,750 and $4,900.
A concealed-carry permit does not allow passengers to bring guns with them onto airplanes, but TSA says that by following specific rules, passengers may travel with firearms in checked baggage. Details about those requirements are on TSA’s website.
In Friday’s news release, a TSA official urged travelers to check their luggage thoroughly before packing and traveling in order to avoid inadvertently traveling with a firearm or other prohibited items.
Nearly 90% of the 4,432 firearms detected at checkpoints across the United States last year were loaded.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.