Roanoke airport police seize pistol at checkpoint

A Salem man with a pistol in his carry-on bag was stopped Thursday at a Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint.

Airport police responded and seized the gun, which was loaded with five bullets, according to a news release Friday from the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA did not identify the man, and it was not immediately clear whether he was criminally charged, although passengers with weapons typically face a misdemeanor offense.

The .22-caliber revolver was a pocket gun with a small "bird’s head" grip and no trigger guard.

Earlier this year, airport officials said that all firearms confiscated at the Roanoke airport are forfeited and destroyed.

Thursday’s incident is the first of its kind reported by the facility this year. Five guns were seized at checkpoints in 2019 and six in 2018. Statewide, the total fell from 82 to 74 last year.