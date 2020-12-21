Roanoke alters city code to allow party bikes to roll, approves land swap for greenway

Party bikes, pedal pubs, beer bikes … whatever you call them, they could soon be rolling through downtown Roanoke, hauling partying pedalers from watering hole to watering hole.
The Roanoke City Council approved changes to city code that will allow multiperson party bikes to hit the streets. The council approved the changes 7-0, but not without first discussing concerns that included the hazards of drinking and pedaling, and whether or not the vehicles would be as pervasive as all those motorized scooters.
Party bikes are human-powered, covered carriages that can seat up to a dozen people who pump foot pedals while a licensed driver controls steering and braking. They have been popular in many large cities, where revelers pile into the carts and pedal from bar to bar at rates of 5 to 8 mph, making for a slow-rolling party on wheels.
In many of those cities, the partyers can drink while they pedal. In some cases, alcohol can even be purchased aboard such “pedal pubs.” That won’t be the case in Roanoke, where Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control laws do not allow drinking from open containers in public.
The questions about alcohol consumption sparked some concerns from council members. Anita Price wanted to confirm that the revelers “were just providing the manpower” and not pedaling while imbibing.
City Manager Bob Cowell and City Attorney Tim Spencer assured council members that the passengers would not be allowed to drink while they pedaled, however they will be allowed to legally consume alcohol at any restaurants or bars along the way.
The party bikes must stick to a specific approved route, which can take them “from watering hole to watering hole, so to speak,” Spencer said.
Council member Trish White-Boyd worried that party bikes would overrun the city like the Lime electric scooters that were approved by council in 2019. The e-scooters have become enormously popular with users, but some citizens bemoan the appearance of abandoned scooters throughout neighborhoods and along city streets.
“To be quite candid … I was not happy with the scooter thing,” White-Boyd said, reflecting on the council’s decision to allow them. She said that party bikes “sound like a fun thing, and I hope it works out differently than the scooters.”
Cowell told council members that the city would have more authority over the party bikes than it has over e-scooters, which are allowed by state law. The party bikes would only be allowed on specific streets and must be licensed with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Operators will have to pay for licenses and special permits.
Support Local Journalism
The city made the changes to code after being approached by a business that wanted to operate party bikes in downtown Roanoke, according to public documents. The city had to rewrite portions of its “vehicle for hire” code, specifically the section that deals with horse-drawn vehicles. In this case, the people provide the horsepower.
The council-approved changes require owners to pay $45 for a permit, or $1 per each day of operation, whichever figure is greater. Individual operating licenses to drive a party bike will be $20.
Party bikes have zoomed in popularity in the United States, but the parties-on-wheels have their share of haters who don’t much care for loud, rolling masses of partyers who drink and pedal while singing along to really bad music.
A Facebook community page called “I HATE the Pedal Pub” was created in defiance of party bikes in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The page, which seems to cater toward conventional bars and restaurants, states: “[m]ost of the people that partake are over the top, bar tourists who over work the staff and rarely tip. The people that go to these bars on a regular basis hate you and would like to see the Pedal Pub disappear.”
A humorous column in the Pittsburgh City Paper from 2018 likened party bikes to inebriated bachelorette bar crawls on wheels. The column opined that party bikes — and large, roaming party groups, in general — are “for people who walk together with arms linked, taking up the whole width of the sidewalk without a second thought.”
Savannah, Georgia, sought to limit the alcohol and noise of its popular party bikes after complaints.
“There are numerous reports of obnoxious and disruptive behaviors, including yelling at people on the streets, interfering with other peoples’ good time in Savannah,” a city official said. A fan of party bikes responded that “[d]owntown [Savannah] is not a quiet place. People don’t come down here to be quiet. They come down here to have a good time.”
Despite some complaints, party bikes have become popular in cities, and many riders consider them fun, safe ways to see downtown while having a good time with friends.
Council member Michelle Davis credited former vice mayor David Trinkle, who is also a restaurant owner, with pitching the idea for party bikes nearly a decade ago. She said that she expects the party bikes will bring many visitors downtown.
“I think they’re going to be a tourism draw,” she said. “Especially when we come out of COVID in the new year.”
In other council news:
- The council approved $1,000 bonuses for all full-time city employees and $500 for part-time staff. The bonuses are in appreciation for the public work about 1,700 employees have performed while dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. The council also approved making Juneteenth, generally falling on or around June 15, a permanent city holiday.
- Council passed resolutions expressing appreciation to departing members Anita Price and Michelle Davis for their service to the city. Price, the first Black woman to be the city’s vice mayor, served 12 years as a council woman. Davis, the chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, opted not to run for a second term. Each woman also received a key to the city.
During the Monday evening session, council unanimously approved a land swap that will allow the city to complete the Roanoke River Greenway within city limits. In the swap, the city will get two parcels of property owned by Walker Machine & Foundry along the Roanoke River in the Norwich neighborhood. The parcels constitute a gap of nearly one mile in the greenway, a gap that has been the source of a 5-year dispute between the city and foundry owners.
When the deal is finalized before the end of this month, the city will be able to build a bridge across the river from Norwich and link the greenway with an already-existing spur, establishing 10 uninterrupted miles of paved trail from southeast Roanoke to Salem.
In exchange, the foundry owners will receive an abandoned railroad spur known as the “Belt Line.” The foundry, which has closed operations, will also receive drainage easements which would allow current drain pipes to remain so that the property could be redeveloped in the future.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.