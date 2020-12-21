Roanoke alters city code to allow party bikes to roll, approves land swap for greenway

During the Monday evening session, council unanimously approved a land swap that will allow the city to complete the Roanoke River Greenway within city limits. In the swap, the city will get two parcels of property owned by Walker Machine & Foundry along the Roanoke River in the Norwich neighborhood. The parcels constitute a gap of nearly one mile in the greenway, a gap that has been the source of a 5-year dispute between the city and foundry owners.

When the deal is finalized before the end of this month, the city will be able to build a bridge across the river from Norwich and link the greenway with an already-existing spur, establishing 10 uninterrupted miles of paved trail from southeast Roanoke to Salem.

In exchange, the foundry owners will receive an abandoned railroad spur known as the “Belt Line.” The foundry, which has closed operations, will also receive drainage easements which would allow current drain pipes to remain so that the property could be redeveloped in the future.