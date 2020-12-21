Roanoke alters city code to allow party bikes to roll

City Manager Bob Cowell and City Attorney Tim Spencer assured council members that the passengers would not be allowed to drink while they pedaled, however they will be allowed to legally consume alcohol at any restaurants or bars along the way.

The party bikes must stick to a specific approved route, which can take them “from watering hole to watering hole, so to speak,” Spencer said.

Council member Trish White-Boyd worried that party bikes would overrun the city like the Lime electric scooters that were approved by council in 2019. The e-scooters have become enormously popular with users, but some citizens bemoan the appearance of abandoned scooters throughout neighborhoods and along city streets.

“To be quite candid … I was not happy with the scooter thing,” White-Boyd said, reflecting on the council’s decision to allow them. She said that party bikes “sound like a fun thing, and I hope it works out differently than the scooters.”

Cowell told council members that the city would have more authority over the party bikes than it has over e-scooters, which are allowed by state law. The party bikes would only be allowed on specific streets and must be licensed with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Operators will have to pay for licenses and special permits.