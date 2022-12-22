Roanoke and New River valleys prep for arctic freeze and winds

As freezing temperatures crept into the Roanoke Valley Thursday along with hours of cold rain, emergency management professionals prepped the region for a wintry seige of snow and ice.

Trevor Shannon, battalion chief of emergency management for the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department, said the National Weather Service has described the storm as a "two-part system."

“We've obviously got the rainstorm that we're dealing with now, and then coming from the west is an arctic cold front, so the concern is two-fold,” Shannon said Thursday. “It's an interesting storm because of that excessive moisture before excessive cold.”

Appalachian Power said that the storm “could produce damaging winds that result in power outages over a broad area,” with accumulating snow expected in parts of Southwest Virginia.

But Jon Butler, Giles County’s emergency services coordinator, said it’s not the snow that his crews are worried about.

“We aren’t expecting much snow here, less than 1 inch in our highest elevations,” Butler said Thursday. “We are concerned like the rest of the region with the extreme cold temperatures and high winds that are forecasted. Naturally, those conditions could likely result in extended power outages, and with the cold, that could be disastrous.”

"With all this moisture and freezing temperatures, power lines can only sustain so much," Shannon said. "Put a bunch of ice on power lines, followed by 35 to 40 mph wind gusts, it's not usually a good thing for us."

Appalachian said that throughout Friday and into Saturday, “long duration strong winds with gusts over 50 mph are forecast, with the strongest winds in high terrain areas in Virginia downwind of the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

Butler said his department has spent the last couple of days urging the public to “have a power outage kit and to have alternate sources of heat prepped and ready."

“We’ve also touched base with three facilities across the county to have them on standby should the need arise to open some warming center for our citizens,” he said.

Appalachian said its line employees, contractors and tree workers are on alert. “Because this storm system will affect most of the eastern areas of the country, external resources are limited, but Appalachian Power is working with other companies and utilities to secure additional resources if needed,” the utility said.

“We'll begin assessing damage early Friday morning and mobilizing our crews,” Jason Baker, Appalachian's vice president of region distribution operations, said. “This may go slowly because of the high winds and road conditions, but we will begin repairs as safely and quickly as possible.”

"We're certainly working with our partners and utility companies to stay in tune with what their preparedness measures are and knowing that they have extra staffing available available for the weekend," Shannon said.

Some Appalachian crews were already on the ground in Roanoke County Thursday afternoon after an auto crash split and downed a power pole, forcing a road closure to allow repairs.

The Roanoke County Police Department said the crash occurred at 12:16 p.m. on Plantation Road between Greenwich Drive and Verndale Road. Weather was cited as a factor in the incident.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management encouraged residents to stay off the roads during the storm and to give first responders and snow plows the right-of-way. The Virginia Department of Transportation asked motorists to adjust their holiday travel plans.

“Temperatures are expected to drop rapidly through the day on Friday, leading to the potential for refreeze in areas where the pavement remains wet,” VDOT said.

VDOT crews applied liquid pretreatment to roads and interstates Wednesday, but the department’s Salem office asked motorists to be cautious of mountainous areas, bridges and overpasses and “cooler spots.”

“The difference in just a few degrees of temperature can determine if ice accumulates on roadways. If a road looks wet, it may be icy,” VDOT said, adding that crews would monitor conditions throughout Thursday and treat roads with salt and abrasives if necessary.

People traveling by air had a little less to worry about, at least initially. One flight to Chicago out of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport scheduled for Thursday evening was cancelled, but other airline traffic continued on time, according to the airport’s website.

Closewr to home, “Winter storms create a higher risk of roadway incidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion,” a the Virginia Department of Emergency Management said, encouraging residents to stock their homes and cars in advance.

Butler said residents should “monitor the conditions closely, secure any loose items on their property that could be blown away by winds, prepare an emergency power outage kit, have an alternate safe means to heat their homes, bring pets inside, stay indoors if possible, and if [they] must go outside, bundle up.”

Shannon said that in the case of a power outage, residents shouldn't use their kitchen oven as a heat source.

"If you need heat, you can go to the movie theater, or you can go to the library, or you can go to the mall. Go somewhere that you know is open and that you can get in," the battalion chief said.

"If you're going to run a generator, don't run it indoors, because of the buildup of carbon dioxide. We don't want you to run generators inside the house. Just be very cautious with using any kind of alternative fuel sources. Make sure they're in a safe place."

Shannon also said that power outages should not be reported to 911 emergency call centers.

"911 needs to be available for emergency calls, and Appalachian Power has a resource that you can use through their service to report power outages," he said. "If it's not an emergency where the power line is causing a fire in your home or something like that, and it's just a line down, we would encourage them to not use 911, and to use other resources to report those. "