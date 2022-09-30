Roanoke-area emergency services prep for Ian's weekend deluge

Emergency management personnel in the Roanoke and New River valleys have been preparing in tandem for the arrival of Hurricane Ian's remnants all week, Roanoke’s Battalion Chief of Emergency Management Trevor Shannon said Friday

“We've been talking directly with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service,” Shannon said. “It's not just each locality doing their own thing. We have conversations throughout the entire week and try to plan for these things so that we respond as a unit and not necessarily as each individual locality.”

The storm, having already slashed a destructive path through Florida, made its second coastal landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon and headed inland. The National Weather Service had Ian — reclassified as a post-tropical cyclone — on a projected northward course through central North Carolina overnight and then passing almost directly over the Roanoke Valley at midday Saturday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, giving the state time to mobilize emergency resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts.

Youngking encouraged “all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance,” the news release aid.

Phil Hysell, a warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, said Friday that Southwest Virginia could experience heavy rain overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

“During that timeframe, we could see between 2 and 3 inches of rain, which may lead to some localized flooding, especially in the urban areas and low-lying areas,” Hysell said.

Shannon said his crews in Roanoke were preparing for the rain by carefully staffing its public safety units.

“We'll have two swift water boat teams in service starting tonight around 7 p.m., and they'll work until 7 a.m.,” Shannon said Friday. “We'll reevaluate in the morning. But it is sounding like the most severe weather is going to be coming tonight into tomorrow morning.”

Hysell said during the same timeframe, residents could also expect to see wind gusts between 25 to 45 mph.

“Some of the higher elevations may see a higher wind gust,” Hysell said. “That will bring down a few trees, concerning the wet ground with those winds. That will lead to some isolated to scattered power outages, and may even bring some trees blocking roads.”

Shannon said in addition to staffing boat teams in Roanoke, another four people will staff a “technical rescue truck.”

“The benefit of that technical rescue equipment is that, with the increased winds and likelihood of trees and power lines coming down, they'll be able to assist in situations that might involve downed trees,” Shannon said.

The battalion chief said some streets in the city that are known to flood will also be “pre-staged” with barricades.

The city’s transportation division announced on social media Friday that Wiley Drive near Wasena Park, plus the low water bridge at Smith Park and Winona Avenue, would be closed until further notice due to the incoming storm.

Hysell said smaller creeks and streams may produce localized flash flooding overnight Friday.

“Considering we've been fairly dry recently, the mainstream rivers like the Roanoke River can handle a lot of precipitation,” Hysell said, “so we're not looking at a big concern for river flooding.”

The meteorologist said while the storm may lose its tropical nature by the time it gets to Southwest Virginia, a flood watch is in effect in the region through Saturday afternoon.

“We have wind advisories in effect that also go through early Saturday afternoon,” Hysell said. “Anytime we have any watches, warnings and advisories in effect that shows our level of concern that it's a potential threat to life and property.”

Hysell said the No. 1 storm-related killer in Virginia is flash flooding.

“Most of those fatalities are the result of people driving their vehicles across water-covered roads,” Hysell said. “It only takes 12 to 18 inches of water to sweep a vehicle off a road or even damage a roadway.”

Both Hysell and Shannon encourage drivers to turn around when they encounter water in the road.

“There's a reason that there are barricades in the roadway. And if it says ‘Road Closed,’ that means road closed for everybody. Occasionally, we'll get people that say, 'Well, I didn't think that was for me,' or, 'But I had to get to the store,’” Shannon said. “There's a lot more danger with moving water than you could ever think of while you're just in that rush to get to the store.”

Shannon also encouraged residents to sign up for alerts through mass notification systems in their localities, and to keep a 72-hour preparedness kit on hand.

“That's something we would like for them to have during the entire year and have it ready when they need it, so that they're not in a panic, and they're not rushing to the store to buy all the last bottles of water they have,” Shannon said.

The battalion chief said that while refuge stations have not been scheduled to open yet, his teams work closely with the American Red Cross to determine the need for such stations as the storm rolls on.

Hysell said the storm’s moisture-laden remnants could roll on through the Southwest Virginia region through Sunday.

“We will see rain lingering with remains of Ian through at least Sunday and Sunday night, but the rainfall rates, by the time we get to tomorrow afternoon and into Sunday, will be much lighter, and the winds will be lighter, as well,” Hysell said. “It will remain kind of dreary and wet through the weekend.”

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke, a shelter for homeless individuals, was prepared Friday to accommodate guests during the storm.

“Anytime that weather events come through, we do our best to talk with our guests about upcoming weather,” spokesperson Kevin Berry said, “but we also keep an eye on it ourselves to see if there are any outward services that might be affected.”

For example, the shelter’s Manna Food Pantry service, which supplies housed families with boxes of food throughout the Roanoke region, was suspended through the weekend.

“That's because the weather report took a bit of a turn, and we just want to make sure that our volunteers and our guests and our staff are safe,” Berry said.

But the Rescue Mission’s in-house food and shelter services will “continue as they always do.”

“One thing that we know is super important for our guests is continuity,” Berry said. “Many times they're dealing in their lives with a lot of movement, and just continuing to offer the same services, as they typically are, is critical.”

New and old guests at the Rescue Mission are encouraged to take advantage of its services during the storm at all hours.

“We’re a refuge,” Berry said. “We will have safe day shelter for those who are at the Mission. If you see somebody outside before it's getting bad, or while it’s bad, let them know that the Rescue Mission is here for them.”