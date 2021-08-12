Roanoke-area health care systems decline to require vaccine for employees

While more health care systems across the country are adopting policies requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, neither Carilion Clinic nor LewisGale has taken that step.
Spokespeople for the health systems said this week that employees have been strongly encouraged to get vaccinated but are not required to do. Roanoke-based Carilion estimates that 70% of its employees are fully vaccinated. LewisGale, which is part of Tennessee-based HCA, would not provide such figures. Both operate hospitals and medical offices throughout Southwest Virginia.
The spokesperson at Carilion said no one was available to discuss the issue, while LewisGale's spokesperson declined to comment further.
As of Thursday, 65.9% of adults in Virginia had been fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
As COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, driven by the highly transmissible delta variant, more hospitals and health care system have begun requiring employees to get the shot.
The American Hospital Association estimates that more than 1,600 hospitals — which amounts to more than a quarter of all hospitals nationwide — have made an announcement about mandatory vaccines, spokesperson Colin Milligan wrote in an email.
VCU Health System announced earlier this week that it would require its employees to be vaccinated, joining Inova Health System in Northern Virginia, Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Healthcare and Valley Health, which has hospitals in Luray, Woodstock, Front Royal and Winchester, in adopting such policies. The Department of Veterans Affairs, which operates a medical center in Salem, also is requiring frontline health care workers to be vaccinated.
Many national health care organizations — the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association, the Association of American Medical Colleges — have expressed support for vaccine mandates for health care workers.
In July, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association released a statement of support for members that are implementing vaccine requirements.
“Hospital and health system employee vaccination against COVID-19 will maintain the long-term ability of our health care system to respond to the pandemic, to safely care for patients by protecting them from infection, and to mitigate the spread of the virus within health care facilities and among clinicians, patients, and their families and friends," the statement reads.
The association reiterated that support this week while acknowledging that it has a diverse membership of independent, multi-hospital and multi-health systems that will move at different paces. The Wednesday statement said that while some members have already adopted vaccination policies, "others are in the development or evaluation stage."