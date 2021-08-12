Roanoke-area health care systems decline to require vaccine for employees

While more health care systems across the country are adopting policies requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, neither Carilion Clinic nor LewisGale has taken that step.

Spokespeople for the health systems said this week that employees have been strongly encouraged to get vaccinated but are not required to do. Roanoke-based Carilion estimates that 70% of its employees are fully vaccinated. LewisGale, which is part of Tennessee-based HCA, would not provide such figures. Both operate hospitals and medical offices throughout Southwest Virginia.

The spokesperson at Carilion said no one was available to discuss the issue, while LewisGale's spokesperson declined to comment further.

As of Thursday, 65.9% of adults in Virginia had been fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

As COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, driven by the highly transmissible delta variant, more hospitals and health care system have begun requiring employees to get the shot.

The American Hospital Association estimates that more than 1,600 hospitals — which amounts to more than a quarter of all hospitals nationwide — have made an announcement about mandatory vaccines, spokesperson Colin Milligan wrote in an email.