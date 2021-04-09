 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke area health department launches self-scheduling of vaccination appointments
0 comments

Roanoke area health department launches self-scheduling of vaccination appointments

{{featured_button_text}}

People living in the Roanoke region no longer need to wait for an invitation to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

They can hop online to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts website, vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine/, and search for appointments.

The health districts had been using a system in which people had to preregister and then wait for an invitation, and then hurry to secure an appointment before all were taken. Much of the early demand has been met at a time that vaccination is opening up to any adult. Teens older than 16 and younger than 18 are eligible for Pfizer vaccines, but they must bring a parent to their appointment. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not been approved for use in anyone under 18.

The local health districts’ self-serve appointment portal is part of what is planned for the rest of Virginia once all regions expand eligibility to everyone by April 18.

Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s COVID vaccine coordinator, said people will be able to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov in a couple of weeks to find appointments.

Avula said Virginia will stay on target with the date to open to everyone despite recent word that supplies of the J&J vaccine have been severely curtailed. Instead of 125,000 weekly doses that were expected, Virginia will receive just 14,000 this week.

The shortage is due to a manufacturing mistake by one of J&J’s suppliers and is affecting all states. Doses of the one-shot vaccine are not expected to be in great supply until late April or early May.

Avula said it is affecting the state’s plan to vaccinate college students before their last day of classes, using the J&J vaccine.

He said health officials are looking at three options. For schools whose classes end later in the spring, vaccination could be delayed until J&J supplies come in. Smaller schools, with 500 to 2,000 students, could partner with pharmacies. Or, they could consider using Pfizer or Moderna, although getting two doses into students could prove challenging if they go home before their second appointment.

Avula said that while students aren’t at high risk of illness from the coronavirus, they are spreaders of disease so it’s important to vaccinate them, especially graduating students who have large ceremonies coming up.

 

Vaccine information

To preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are now posting appointments online for people to schedule themselves. Visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine/

Anyone who lives in these districts and needs help making an appointment can also call 540-613-6597 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov.

Saturday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,700 to 634,325

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 62 to 27,161

Statewide deaths: Up 7 to 10,458

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,288

Bath County: Up 1 to 258

Bedford County: Up 14 to 6,150

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,443

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 872

Covington: 576

Craig County: 283

Floyd County: Up 1 to 809

Franklin County: Up 12 to 3,919

Giles County: Up 2 to 1,184

Lexington: 1,154

Lynchburg: Up 30 to 7,363

Montgomery County: Up 18 to 8,959

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,492

Radford: Up 1 to 2,038

Roanoke: Up 5 to 8,131

Roanoke County: Up 8 to 7,901

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,464

Salem: Up 5 to 2,007

Wythe County: Up 10 to 2,429

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert