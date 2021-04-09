Roanoke area health department launches self-scheduling of vaccination appointments

People living in the Roanoke region no longer need to wait for an invitation to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

They can hop online to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts website, vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine/, and search for appointments.

The health districts had been using a system in which people had to preregister and then wait for an invitation, and then hurry to secure an appointment before all were taken. Much of the early demand has been met at a time that vaccination is opening up to any adult. Teens older than 16 and younger than 18 are eligible for Pfizer vaccines, but they must bring a parent to their appointment. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not been approved for use in anyone under 18.

The local health districts’ self-serve appointment portal is part of what is planned for the rest of Virginia once all regions expand eligibility to everyone by April 18.

Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s COVID vaccine coordinator, said people will be able to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov in a couple of weeks to find appointments.