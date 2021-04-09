Roanoke area health department launches self-scheduling of vaccination appointments

People living in the Roanoke region no longer need to wait for an invitation to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
They can hop online to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts website, vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine/, and search for appointments.
The health districts had been using a system in which people had to preregister and then wait for an invitation, and then hurry to secure an appointment before all were taken. Much of the early demand has been met at a time that vaccination is opening up to any adult. Teens older than 16 and younger than 18 are eligible for Pfizer vaccines, but they must bring a parent to their appointment. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not been approved for use in anyone under 18.
The local health districts’ self-serve appointment portal is part of what is planned for the rest of Virginia once all regions expand eligibility to everyone by April 18.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s COVID vaccine coordinator, said people will be able to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov in a couple of weeks to find appointments.
Avula said Virginia will stay on target with the date to open to everyone despite recent word that supplies of the J&J vaccine have been severely curtailed. Instead of 125,000 weekly doses that were expected, Virginia will receive just 14,000 this week.
The shortage is due to a manufacturing mistake by one of J&J’s suppliers and is affecting all states. Doses of the one-shot vaccine are not expected to be in great supply until late April or early May.
Avula said it is affecting the state’s plan to vaccinate college students before their last day of classes, using the J&J vaccine.
He said health officials are looking at three options. For schools whose classes end later in the spring, vaccination could be delayed until J&J supplies come in. Smaller schools, with 500 to 2,000 students, could partner with pharmacies. Or, they could consider using Pfizer or Moderna, although getting two doses into students could prove challenging if they go home before their second appointment.
Avula said that while students aren’t at high risk of illness from the coronavirus, they are spreaders of disease so it’s important to vaccinate them, especially graduating students who have large ceremonies coming up.