Roanoke-area health director says proms still not safe

The Roanoke Valley’s top public health official said Tuesday that outdoor May graduations could be staged safely, but that proms are still not safe.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said the topic of proms came up during her Tuesday morning call with school superintendents.
“You can imagine from a Department of Health perspective, I cannot endorse proms at this point,” she said. “The idea of having students physically gathering in space at a time when we know that there is typically food and beverages, which means taking off masks, it is just not safe for use to have any type of social gathering like that.”
Morrow began her Tuesday media briefing by saying she was disappointed that COVID-19 activity was greater this week than it had been. Some 306 new cases had been detected this week after the number had dropped below 300 last week.
She said she knows how important proms are.
“But we still have 40 people in the hospital. We are still seeing over 300 cases of COVID per week. We shouldn’t be planning on these until those numbers significantly decrease and until our vaccination numbers significantly increase. We are not even close to herd immunity,” she said.
Morrow said that most of the localities in the districts are seeing vaccination rates higher than the state average, which was at 24.5% of the population having at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday.
The districts are expecting that the vaccine supply will begin to increase next week, and that sometime in April it will be available for the general public, including anyone 16 and older.
“The situation in May is likely to be different than the situation today,” she said.
Planning is underway with superintendents to find ways to hold outdoor graduations ceremonies and adhere to masking and distancing strategies that lessen the risk of spreading the virus.
She said outdoor proms would still involve eating and drinking, so masks come off, and dancing that narrows distancing.
“It is just importing for us to keep in mind that there are ongoing discussions,” she said as disease activity and vaccination rates could improve by May.
“We all want the best for everybody. We want the best for our students. We want the best for their parents, and we want the best for our communities, so we’ll continue to work together to find safe ways to optimize the graduates’ experience as they move onto the next chapter,” she said.
The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVI…
Meanwhile, anyone 65 and older who lives in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts who has yet to schedule a vaccination appointment will be able to call to make an appointment.
A dedicated phone line, 540-613-6597, will be available this week only on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Morrow said this is the last big push to try to reach older residents who have been difficult to schedule. She said it is only for those 65 and older.
Others who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations should continue to wait for email invitations or phone calls to scheduled their appointments. About 11,000 people in Phase 1a and 1b are still on the health districts’ preregistration list. It is not known how many of them are seniors.
The districts have been getting 8,350 first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines weekly and are expecting to begin to receive larger shipments of Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines as soon as next week.
Morrow said if the doses come in, the districts could soon start vaccinating workers in 1c, which includes higher education, construction, food service, finance, media, legal services, information technology and public safety.
She said everyone needs to preregister at vaccinate.virginia.gov or 877-829-4682.