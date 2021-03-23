Roanoke-area health director says proms still not safe

The Roanoke Valley’s top public health official said Tuesday that outdoor May graduations could be staged safely, but that proms are still not safe.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said the topic of proms came up during her Tuesday morning call with school superintendents.

“You can imagine from a Department of Health perspective, I cannot endorse proms at this point,” she said. “The idea of having students physically gathering in space at a time when we know that there is typically food and beverages, which means taking off masks, it is just not safe for use to have any type of social gathering like that.”

Morrow began her Tuesday media briefing by saying she was disappointed that COVID-19 activity was greater this week than it had been. Some 306 new cases had been detected this week after the number had dropped below 300 last week.

She said she knows how important proms are.

“But we still have 40 people in the hospital. We are still seeing over 300 cases of COVID per week. We shouldn’t be planning on these until those numbers significantly decrease and until our vaccination numbers significantly increase. We are not even close to herd immunity,” she said.