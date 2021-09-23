Roanoke-area hospitals and emergency services agencies are urging public to help combat latest COVID surge

Prillaman said diversions might result in EMS crews having to take patients to a hospital across town, adding time to the trip and putting a strain on their resources as well. He said agencies have been dealing with diversions more in the last month or so.

Dr. Carnell Cooper, chief medical officer for LewisGale Regional Health System, said frontline workers are “growing weary” as they continue to battle COVID-19. He spoke of how difficult it is to hear patients express regret about declining to be vaccinated as they take their last breaths.

“It is our calling and our privilege to care for patients during these very challenging times,” he said. “But it’s also our duty and our responsibility to emphasize the tools that are available to take care of our community. The most important tool we have in this pandemic is the vaccine.”

In some parts of the country, hospitals have been forced to ration care. While that hasn’t happened in Southwest Virginia, Cooper said, providers want to be sure they avoid doing so.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said it’s important to continue encouraging people to get vaccinated and address any concerns those hesitant to receive the jab may have.