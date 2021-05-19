Roanoke-area land trust to explore new approach

For the first 25 years of its existence, the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy kept busy responding to requests from landowners who wanted to preserve their rural properties.

Now, with the assistance of a $63,000 grant, it is working on a plan to expand its approach.

A three-year grant from the Virginia Environmental Endowment will be used to create a community-based land conservation plan for the greater Roanoke region and begin its implementation, which will include providing assistance to low-income and historically disadvantaged landowners.

“Since our founding in 1996, we’ve been largely reacting to the many phone calls and emails from rural landowners in our area who wanted to protect their land forever from excessive or incompatible development,” David Perry, executive director of the conservancy, said in a news release Wednesday.

“We feel that we’ve reached the vast majority of those landowners, and it’s time to shift our focus to a more strategic approach.”

Conservation easements drawn up by the nonprofit group protect more than 20,000 acres in the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Montgomery and Roanoke and the cities of Roanoke and Salem.