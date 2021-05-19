Roanoke-area land trust to explore new approach

For the first 25 years of its existence, the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy kept busy responding to requests from landowners who wanted to preserve their rural properties.
Now, with the assistance of a $63,000 grant, it is working on a plan to expand its approach.
A three-year grant from the Virginia Environmental Endowment will be used to create a community-based land conservation plan for the greater Roanoke region and begin its implementation, which will include providing assistance to low-income and historically disadvantaged landowners.
“Since our founding in 1996, we’ve been largely reacting to the many phone calls and emails from rural landowners in our area who wanted to protect their land forever from excessive or incompatible development,” David Perry, executive director of the conservancy, said in a news release Wednesday.
“We feel that we’ve reached the vast majority of those landowners, and it’s time to shift our focus to a more strategic approach.”
Conservation easements drawn up by the nonprofit group protect more than 20,000 acres in the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Montgomery and Roanoke and the cities of Roanoke and Salem.
Looking forward, the conservancy plans to use the grant money to bring in a consultant to help it take a strategic approach to deciding what kind of land it will work to conserve, and how it should be done.
Identifying lands that are most resilient to climate change, and those that could improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay, will likely be part of the effort. Another goal is to better serve low-income communities.
Public meetings and online surveys will be held to gather community input.
The grant came from the Virginia Environmental Endowment's community conservation program, which is funded by Mountain Valley Pipeline. In 2018, Mountain Valley agreed to pay the state of Virginia $27.5 million to compensate for forest fragmentation and water pollution expected to be caused by building the massive pipeline. The state then passed the money on to several conservation groups.