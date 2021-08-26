Roanoke-area nonprofits work to help Afghan refugees — and prepare for more arrivals

Support is mobilizing as the first Afghan refugees arrive in Roanoke, long a resettlement area, after making a tumultuous journey halfway around the world to find a safe haven for their families.
The volunteer-driven Roanoke Refugee Partnership and Blacksburg Refugee Partnership are preparing to launch a fundraiser to provide housing support for six families who recently arrived in the region.
Rent assistance, application fee coverage and other help will be needed as the families work to acclimate themselves to their new surroundings and secure long-term housing.
Landlords willing to partner with the programs and lease to the families are needed as well, organizers said.
Refugees, forced to flee their homelands, can struggle to satisfy common tenant criteria as they arrive without employment records or proof of credit histories. Couple that with an already tight housing market, and advocates said they wanted to move swiftly to start getting resources in place.
“The most important and somewhat urgent need is housing,” said Bethany Lackey, director of the Roanoke nonprofit.
Donations to the effort can be made now at the websites of the two groups. A full announcement about the fundraiser is expected soon as details, including a challenge grant that will match donations, are finalized.
The region has opened its heart already to these refugees as the nation watches the chaotic and deadly evacuation unfold in Afghanistan. An appeal last week for care kits, including children’s items, drew so many donations that storage capacity was filled just days later, advocates said.
“We’re a good community for this,” said Scott Bailey, who leads the Blacksburg nonprofit. “We’ve got a lot of nice people. A lot of people step up.
“We’re grateful for that, and the families are, too.”
More Afghan refugees are expected in the region but projections weren’t available Thursday.
Commonwealth Catholic Charities serves as the region’s refugee resettlement agency, and coordinates those plans with state and federal officials. A representative of that organization couldn’t be reached immediately Thursday. Commonwealth Catholic Charities assists refugees in the Roanoke, Richmond and Newport News areas.
Roanoke has served as a resettlement community for years and has welcomed refugees from Afghanistan in the past.
Bailey said the humanitarian crisis is also taking a toll on those who resettled here in years prior but still have family in Afghanistan.
Fear and helplessness have wracked them as they scramble to get updates on their loved ones amid the looming Aug. 31 deadline for the evacuation.