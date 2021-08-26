Roanoke-area nonprofits work to help Afghan refugees — and prepare for more arrivals

Support is mobilizing as the first Afghan refugees arrive in Roanoke, long a resettlement area, after making a tumultuous journey halfway around the world to find a safe haven for their families.

The volunteer-driven Roanoke Refugee Partnership and Blacksburg Refugee Partnership are preparing to launch a fundraiser to provide housing support for six families who recently arrived in the region.

Rent assistance, application fee coverage and other help will be needed as the families work to acclimate themselves to their new surroundings and secure long-term housing.

Landlords willing to partner with the programs and lease to the families are needed as well, organizers said.

Refugees, forced to flee their homelands, can struggle to satisfy common tenant criteria as they arrive without employment records or proof of credit histories. Couple that with an already tight housing market, and advocates said they wanted to move swiftly to start getting resources in place.

“The most important and somewhat urgent need is housing,” said Bethany Lackey, director of the Roanoke nonprofit.