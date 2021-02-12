Roanoke area prepares to cap big vaccination week

The first teachers and elderly people living in the Roanoke Valley to get the COVID-19 vaccines were scheduled to get their second doses as dicey winter weather made sweeps through the region.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said Friday that the teacher clinic went off as scheduled, and people were advised that if they had an early appointment and needed to wait until temperatures warmed and melted ice, that it was OK to come late.

She expected the same would play out for Saturday’s clinic in which the first rounds of people 65 and older were scheduled to return to the Berglund Center for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Obviously, we’d like people to adhere to the schedule as much as possible,” she said in asking people to be patient if the lines are longer than their first time through.

The health districts and Carilion Clinic teamed up three weeks ago to vaccinate 2,000 teachers and 4,600 older adults. They were due for their second dose at the same time the people who had been vaccinated with Moderna’s product the week before were due for theirs.

In addition, 3,150 first doses went into arms this week, making it the biggest shot week yet in the area, at 11,000 doses.

