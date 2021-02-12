Roanoke area prepares to cap big vaccination week

The first teachers and elderly people living in the Roanoke Valley to get the COVID-19 vaccines were scheduled to get their second doses as dicey winter weather made sweeps through the region.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said Friday that the teacher clinic went off as scheduled, and people were advised that if they had an early appointment and needed to wait until temperatures warmed and melted ice, that it was OK to come late.
Important update: The Virginia Department of Health has directed each of the local health d…
She expected the same would play out for Saturday’s clinic in which the first rounds of people 65 and older were scheduled to return to the Berglund Center for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“Obviously, we’d like people to adhere to the schedule as much as possible,” she said in asking people to be patient if the lines are longer than their first time through.
The health districts and Carilion Clinic teamed up three weeks ago to vaccinate 2,000 teachers and 4,600 older adults. They were due for their second dose at the same time the people who had been vaccinated with Moderna’s product the week before were due for theirs.
In addition, 3,150 first doses went into arms this week, making it the biggest shot week yet in the area, at 11,000 doses.
Also this weekend, the district’s preregistration survey will be taken down, as will all of those across the state, as the Virginia Department of Health creates a central database that will provide uniform registration, a process intended to be easier for both people and health districts to use.
“Right now, I can just speak for the Roanoke Alleghany Health Districts, we have over 65,000 entries in our local database. We know about 50% of those are duplicates,” Morrow said. “In addition, we have not been able to pull off those who already have been vaccinated.”
This can lead to time spent calling to schedule people who have already gotten their shots.
“I believe when we go back online Tuesday morning, we will have a much more efficient process in place to identify who wants to be vaccinated, and who still needs to be vaccinated,” she said. “We will then have the ability to be very strategic in who we outreach to make sure the highest risk individuals have access to those vaccine spots.”
Morrow said some of the people who have preregistered are younger than 65 but have underlying health conditions that place them at higher risk of a poor outcome from COVID-19. Although, they, too, are permitted to receive vaccine under Phase 1b, they are lower on the priority list.
She said they are working first to get 75 and older vaccinated, and then 65 to 74.
“We don’t have a good system in place to identify who, if you are between the ages of 16 and 64, should be the priority for getting limited vaccine,” she said. “We don’t have the capacity at this point to differentiate between a 22-year-old who’s otherwise healthy who smokes, and a 61-year-old with underlying lung disease and cancer.”
She said the new preregistration tool could help by giving more information, and as vaccine becomes more plentiful physicians can make those decisions for the patients they serve.
The state’s call center should also be up and running, with hundreds of people hired to help those without computers or the skills to use them get into the system.