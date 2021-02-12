Roanoke area prepares to finish big vaccination week

She said the new preregistration tool could help by providing more information, and as the vaccine becomes more plentiful physicians can make those decisions for the patients they serve.

Dr. Danny Avula, who is heading the state’s vaccination effort, said in a media call Friday, “There has got to be some room on the ground for providers to make decisions around which type of underlying conditions we push to the front of the line, and which type of conditions do we ask to wait.

“This is a hard place for America. We’ve never really been in a place where we had to ration a scarce resource, and functionally, that’s where we are right now,” he said. “We have a very limited resource in vaccine. We have a very large number of people who want it, and we’ve got to use guidelines and our best judgment to try to meet individuals with the highest risk.”

Avula said the state is receiving 130,000 doses a week, plus CVS is getting 26,000 doses. Additional doses are going to federal employees and veterans. Supplies are expected to increase in March once Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is approved and Pfizer and Moderna production increases.

“What we are hearing out of the federal government is that by April most everybody who wants vaccine will have access to it, but we haven’t seen numbers,” Avula said.