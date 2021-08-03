Roanoke-area rise in COVID-19 is accompanied by increase in breakthrough cases

Reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have taken an alarming leap within the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, officials said Tuesday.

Health director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that of the past week's increase of 371 new cases, and 31 patients hospitalized, 19% of those two groups are cases in which people believed to be vaccinated became sick from the virus.

That is a significant increase over the past two weeks, when breakthrough cases represented between 1% and 3% of the total new cases in the region.

Those numbers underscore the seriousness of the ongoing threat, Morrow said during her weekly briefing, and she argued that they still pale in comparison to the numbers of COVID-19 victims who were not vaccinated — about 81% of them.

"The bottom line is that our COVID-19 activity has continued to steeply increase," she said. "Because our numbers are so high, the pandemic of COVID-19 in our unvaccinated population is really impacting our vaccinated population as well.

"We have a really challenging virus that continues to adapt and take advantage of vulnerable populations," she said, and pointed to the unvaccinated as those most at risk.