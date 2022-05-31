Roanoke Arts Commission funds 10 art projects, including Back to Black Art Show

Arts advocates on Tuesday announced the first grants to be paid in a $90,000 project to advance the creation of art and culture in Roanoke.

The Roanoke Arts Commission will introduce them at an online Meet the Artists gathering Wednesday. That’s at 5:30 p.m. at https://fb.me/e/2uewlMzfJ.

They include Roanoke entrepreneur Toya Jones, whose winning proposal in the Art Matters grant program will be a daylong celebration of Black culture in the form of a street party.

The Back to the Black Art Show will stage performers and vendors in the 100 block of Kirk Avenue on June 25. The road will be closed to traffic during the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thirty artists, some yet to be chosen, are in line to receive grants valued at $3,000 each to carry out projects that advance community wellness, justice and inclusion, according to the Roanoke Arts Commission. The commission’s Year of the Artist project goes live July 1 and participation is open to artists who live, work or are civically involved in Roanoke but may live outside the city.

Arts Matters grants are one component of the yearlong arts and culture push, which is supported by money from the National Endowment of the Art and the city. Although 10 recipients have been identified, 20 additional grants will be announced at a later time. Applications continue to be accepted. Details at https://roanokearts.org.

Jones three months ago opened Verses Listening Lounge & Collaborative Center, an unusual — for Roanoke, at least — type of enterprise in a retail suite at 114-A Kirk Ave. Verses stages performances, classes and events, each revolving around art, poetry, music and the like, with coffee and tea for sale. Officially a “collaborative center” and “listening lounge,” its mission is to “drown our city with positive cultural experiences,” its website says. Details are versesroanoke.com.

The other nine Art Matters grant recipients, and their projects, are Charlie Brouwer, The Benediction Project; Brian Counihan, Daily Chain World Art Parade; Bryan Hancock, National Youth Poet Laureate Program; Heather Marshall, youth art workshops to create pieces for the Oliver Hill Justice Center; Jane Gabrielle McCadden, The Singing Tree Project; Kathryn Schnabel, artist workshops for sustained engagement; Katie Trozzo and Joy Truskowski, Singing Circles; John Woodrum, I Heart Southeast sculpture project; Lynsey Wyatt, Queer Youth Aerial Arts and Activism Project.

