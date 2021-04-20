Roanoke attorney who won acquittal in stepson's murder trial claims police retaliation

Three days after a Roanoke attorney represented her stepson in a murder trial that ended with his acquittal, city police targeted her home in a search that violated her constitutional rights, she claims in a federal lawsuit.

The acquittal “sparked outrage in the Roanoke law enforcement community,” a lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Cathy Reynolds asserts.

On Sept. 26, 2019, a jury found that Reynolds' stepson, Darreonta Reynolds, acted in self-defense when he shot a man during a scuffle at a Cove Road convenience store. Three days later, police “targeted Ms. Reynolds for retaliation” by showing up at her home with a search warrant, the lawsuit claims.

While police said they had evidence that a man wanted on an unrelated murder charge had been seen in the home, Cathy Reynolds counters that the search warrant was based on “false or fabricated information.”

Police did not find the suspect. But in a search by a SWAT team that arrived in an armored vehicle, the front door was smashed in and the home ransacked for several hours while a crowd of several hundred spectators gathered outside, the lawsuit claims.

Reynolds made an official complaint to the police department, she says in the lawsuit, but it remains under investigation.