Roanoke author Beth Macy honored for contributions to Virginia journalism

Beth Macy, a nationally known writer who honed her craft as a longtime staffer for The Roanoke Times, has been named the 2021 George Mason Award recipient for outstanding contributions to Virginia journalism.

The Virginia Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists on Tuesday announced the award, designed to recognize "a journalist or friend of journalism of exceptional character and dedication to the craft."

First given in 1964, the award is named for the principal author of the Virginia Declaration of Rights, the model for the later Bill of Rights.

Macy was a staff writer at The Roanoke Times from 1989 to to 2014. Her work as a features and news reporter covered a broad range of topics, including several, such as the economic dislocations in the region caused by globalization ("Factory Man") and the effects of the opioid epidemic ("Dopesick"), that she developed into nonfiction best sellers after leaving the newspaper.

The latter has been adapted into a dramatized miniseries for Hulu that will be released Oct. 13.

Longtime SPJ member Martha Steger nominated Macy for the award.

Macy is the 56th recipient of the George Mason Award and the fourth with longtime ties to The Roanoke Times. The SPJ honored former Virginia capitol correspondent and editorial writer Margie Fisher in 2000, former executive editor Forrest "Frosty" Landon in 1988 and longtime political writer Melville "Buster" Carico in 1981.