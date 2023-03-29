An early Wednesday afternoon fire at an auto repair shop in northeast Roanoke disrupted traffic and filled the sky with smoke.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department reported on social media at about 12:30 p.m. that crews had responded to the fire in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue (U.S. 460), the location of family-owned repair shop Reeds Automotive, Inc.

"Crews were dispatched around noon for a structure fire," the department wrote on Facebook and Twitter. "The fire is under control. More information to come. Traffic in the area may be impacted and drivers should seek alternate routes."