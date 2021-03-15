Roanoke bans guns on city property, will end gun shows at Berglund Center

The Virginia General Assembly last year granted local governments across the state the power to restrict guns. The council’s action followed years of discussion of the issue.

Members of the public were required to register in advance to speak and to comment through an audio link. The meeting, for which council members gathered at the municipal building, was closed to the public because of the pandemic, City Manager Bob Cowell said.

Before the vote, more than 30 people spoke.

Opponents of the gun control measure said it would do little good to restrict guns when those with ill intent won’t comply. “Where is the data that shows the effectiveness of gun free zones” asked Maynard Keller, who ran unsuccessfully for council last year.

“This ordinance is going to accomplish a false sense of security,” said a woman who described herself as a frequent user of city parks. The gun she carries, she said, “gives me peace of mind.” It was not possible to confirm her name Monday night.

Supporters of the ban urged action. “The more guns in the city, the more gun violence,” said a man. “No more gun shows.”