Roanoke bans guns on city property, will end gun shows at Berglund Center

Roanoke banned guns from city buildings, parks, recreation and community centers and other municipal property Monday.
Gun shows eventually will be prohibited at the Berglund Center, though one or more such events already under contract can go forward, city spokeswoman Tiffany Bradbury said.
In addition, events that require a city permit will fall under the gun ban, with some exceptions. The ban won’t apply to parades that involve a display of arms or living history reenactments, as long as the only weapons present are not operational.
The Roanoke City Council approved the guns ban in a 6-1 vote, with Stephanie Moon-Reynolds voting no. Public comments before the vote appeared to lean in favor of seeing the city restrict guns at a time of spiking gun violence in some neighborhoods.
The ordinance took immediate effect and will be enforced once signs are posted, Bradbury said. Violation of the measure would be a misdemeanor.
At its core, the measure prohibits "the possession, carrying or transportation of firearms, ammunition or components" in buildings owed or used by the city or any governmental agency created by the city. The ban would also apply in the city’s 60 parks and on the greenway; inside recreation centers and community centers owned or operated by the city or by its governmental subunits; and at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building.
The Virginia General Assembly last year granted local governments across the state the power to restrict guns. The council’s action followed years of discussion of the issue.
Members of the public were required to register in advance to speak and to comment through an audio link. The meeting, for which council members gathered at the municipal building, was closed to the public because of the pandemic, City Manager Bob Cowell said.
Before the vote, more than 30 people spoke.
Opponents of the gun control measure said it would do little good to restrict guns when those with ill intent won’t comply. “Where is the data that shows the effectiveness of gun free zones” asked Maynard Keller, who ran unsuccessfully for council last year.
“This ordinance is going to accomplish a false sense of security,” said a woman who described herself as a frequent user of city parks. The gun she carries, she said, “gives me peace of mind.” It was not possible to confirm her name Monday night.
Supporters of the ban urged action. “The more guns in the city, the more gun violence,” said a man. “No more gun shows.”
Joining the call for restriction was Andy Parker, father of a slain WDBJ journalist Alison Parker, who told the council he challenged the notion that armed citizens increase safety. “When was the last time, quote, good guys with guns stopped a bad guy?” he asked. “If it happened you’d see it in the news all the time, but it doesn’t.”
Mayor Sherman Lea recalled a mass shooting in 2019 at a Virginia Beach municipal building that he said "terrified" residents of the state. He recalled his pledge soon after to try to ensure nothing similar happened in Roanoke using an ordinance "that prohibits firearms at least coming into this building."
The city will have the power to increase security to enforce the ban, including through the use of metal detectors or greater use of security guards, according to language of the ordinance. The ban would not apply to police officers, on-duty members of the military or security guards working for the city.
Council member Trish White-Boyd said the comments she heard and the email she received split 67% for restricting firearms and 33% opposed.
Moon-Reynolds voiced opposition only to banning guns in parks. She said she saw no way authorities could successfully monitor people entering parks to enforce such a provision.