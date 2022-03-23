Roanoke-based judge allows lawsuit to proceed against immigration legal aid company

A legal aid company accused of preying on undocumented immigrants held in detention centers in Virginia and elsewhere with an illegal bonding practice has failed in an attempt to have a lawsuit against it dismissed.

Roanoke-based U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon denied a motion Monday from Libre By Nexus, which was sued last year by Virginia’s attorney general and two other states.

The company describes itself as a national legal aid operation that pays the Immigration and Customs Enforcement bonds on a loan basis for people who are being held as part of the country’s “broken immigration system.”

But according to a lawsuit filed last year, Libre conceals or misrepresents the true costs of its services, charging upfront fees and monthly payments that can amount to thousands of dollars more than the face value of the bond.

“Most Libre consumers do not speak or read English; therefore, they cannot understand the terms in the written agreement and rely on Libre’s oral representations,” the lawsuit claims.

An attorney for Libre disputed the allegations, saying the company has a “deep commitment” to immigrants.

In her opinion, Dillon denied Libre’s request to have the lawsuit dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

Joining Virginia in the lawsuit are the states of Massachusetts and New York and the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Thousands of immigrants and their families – with an exact number to be proven at trial – have fallen victim to the company’s misrepresentations, the lawsuit states.

Generally, detainees in immigration detention centers are eligible for bond if a judge determines they are not a risk to flee or a threat to public safety. The average bond in 2018 was $7,500 nationally, and those unable to pay in cash must obtain third-party financing.

Libre is not a licensed bail bond agent; the company acts as a intermediary between detainees and their bond issuer.

According to the lawsuit, Libre misleads consumers into believing that their monthly fees are paying down their debt and that portions will be refunded at the conclusion of their immigration proceedings.

But many of the costs were not returned, including a fee used to pay for electronic monitoring bracelets the immigrants were required to wear, the lawsuit alleges.

As an example, the lawsuit cites a Libre client with a $10,000 bond whose immigration case took three years to resolve. In that case, the detainee made nonrefundable payments to the company in excess of $17,000.

With Dillon denying the company’s request for dismissal, the case will now move forward to a trial at which the states and the federal consumer bureau will request damages and civil penalties.

The lawsuit was filed in Harrisonburg’s federal court, not far from Libre’s principal place of business in Verona. Established in 2014, the company has locations across the country.

Jennifer Lee, a San Francisco lawyer who represents Libre, said Dillon’s ruling was limited to the narrow scope of subject matter jurisdiction, which was handled by previous counsel.

“More broadly, the case allegations sadly do not account for the facts of the company’s business model, nor the nuances of an immigrants’ personal experience,” Lee wrote in an email.

While the company’s clients are “brilliant, resilient people,” Lee said, many lack the ability to understand detailed contracts and were better served by oral descriptions delivered in their native language.

The email concluded: “Given the company’s deep commitment to the immigrant populations whom its programs were designed to help, the company intends to remain steadfast to demonstrate in this suit the true facts about its business to the fullest extent possible, and looks forward to the opportunity to do so.”

