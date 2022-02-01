Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport announces nonstop air service to Nashville

Users of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport can soon fly nonstop to Nashville.
The new flight service, on Allegiant Air, is scheduled to begin April 21 and continue through mid-August, according to a Tuesday announcement.
The flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.
Allegient offers year-around service to Florida and could consider expanding the new Nashville service, which begins as a seasonal offering, to year-around if usage is high enough, airport spokesman Brad Boettcher said.
"We're excited they're adding the service even on a seasonal basis," Boettcher said. "I think it's going to be popular."
Jeff Sturgeon
Jeff Sturgeon
