Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport announces nonstop air service to Nashville

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport 

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU, The Roanoke Times

Users of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport can soon fly nonstop to Nashville.

The new flight service, on Allegiant Air, is scheduled to begin April 21 and continue through mid-August, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Allegient offers year-around service to Florida and could consider expanding the new Nashville service, which begins as a seasonal offering, to year-around if usage is high enough, airport spokesman Brad Boettcher said.

"We're excited they're adding the service even on a seasonal basis," Boettcher said. "I think it's going to be popular."

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

