Roanoke Branch NAACP seeks 'visibility' with annual drive-thru voter registration

Brenda Hale smiles when someone passes by and shouts that they’re registered to vote.

“That’s music to my ear,” said Hale as she manned a booth occupied, among other things, by a clipboard holding voter registration papers.

Hale is the president of the Roanoke Branch NAACP, which on Saturday hosted its fifth annual voter registration drive-thru at 2206 Melrose Ave. N.W.

Hale said it's her responsibility, after people fill out the registration forms, to take the papers to the Roanoke registrar's office.

In addition to giving passersby the opportunity to register for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, the branch’s affiliated youth council — formally the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council — used the opportunity to fund raise with the sale of hot dogs, baked goods and soft drinks, among other fare.

This election year is of particular importance not only because of the midterms, but also due to a number of seats being up for grabs at the local level, Hale said. She noted the fact that a total of 11 candidates are vying for four seats on Roanoke City Council.

“This is why we have this push,” she said while seated at the booth Saturday afternoon. “We want them to vote. You can’t participate in the process if you’re not registered to vote.

“They can’t stay at home; we won’t allow them to stay at home.”

As far as the Roanoke council elections are concerned, nine people are running for three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot. Additionally, two other candidates are running in a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Roanoke councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr., who forfeited his seat this year in pleading guilty to a felony financial crime and giving up his right to appeal.

Jeffrey, however, recently filed legal papers as part of an attempt to invalidate his post-conviction removal from office and cancel the upcoming special election, despite the fact he is behind bars and could be there for years to come.

Others who were at the registration drive-thru spoke on the importance of local elections.

“It’s big,” said Mike Hamlar, the owner of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. He commented on how policies enacted at the local level can often have a more immediate and direct effect.

“What people fail to realize sometimes is the most important elections are the local elections because they affect policy today,” he said. “They get in office, they make a decision that affects us right now. On the state level, federal level, it can take a little while. But local elections are very important.”

But Hamlar stressed the overall importance of citizens doing their duty.

“It’s very important. That’s why we support it. People have got to vote,” he said.

Hamlar owns the building where drive-thru occurred. Hale said it was formerly the home of the WTOY radio station, where the Roanoke Branch NAACP previously had a show.

Hale, at about 2 p.m., said three people had shown up to register and that she anticipated about another half-dozen to show up before the event’s wrap at 4 p.m.

One of the people who showed up to fill out registration papers was Roanoke resident Chris Johnson.

“I feel like I can make things better by doing that,” said Johnson. “I feel like that we could all, black folks and white folks, can come together and just do this together, you know.”

Hale acknowledged the low turnout figure, but she didn’t worry. She also pointed out that it is the weekend, a time when people are often out and about doing a number of other activities and errands.

“That’s OK,” she said, “because people see us. The fact is they know we’re out here in the community.”

That visibility, Hale said, reminds people, including those who have yet to register, to visit them later this month during the Henry Street Heritage Festival at Elmwood Park, an event where the Roanoke branch has been a fixture.

The festival highlights African American heritage through a variety of activities and features live entertainment and educational forums.

“It’s about the visibility,” Hale said, reiterating her earlier point. “It’s also about being in the community.”