LEFT: Advocate Steve Grammer navigates his wheelchair onto a Valley Metro bus Friday as part of a celebration of the 33 years since the Americans With Disabilities Act was signed into law. RIGHT: Advocate Steve Grammer, center, along with his caregiver Will Long, left, talk with Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb about transportation issues the disabled face in Roanoke. Grammer’s says the biggest public transportation issues he faces is lack of services on Sundays and no services after 8:15 in the evening.